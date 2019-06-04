Forbes names Rihanna world’s richest female musician

Rihanna (Photo Credit: forbes.com)
Rihanna (Photo Credit: forbes.com)

At just 31, Rihanna has officially been named the world’s richest female musician by Forbes.

A new Forbes report published on Tuesday estimated the singer’s massive assets to be worth about $600 million, thereby placing her ahead of fellow music superstars as Madonna ($570 million), Celine Dion ($450 million) and Beyoncé ($400 million).

This is coming on the heels of the news that her early mentor Jay-Z has just become the first rap billionaire.

A breakdown indicated that Rihanna’s earnings tripled as a result of her partnership with LVMH, the French luxury goods giant run by billionaire Bernard Arnault.

Rihanna and LVMH co-own the makeup brand Fenty Beauty which was launched in September 2017.

Not only did the business quickly become a viral success, it also racked up a reported $100 million in sales in its first few weeks, propelled by Rihanna’s fame and 71 million Instagram followers.

Forbes said Fenty Beauty generated an estimated $570 million in revenue last year, after only 15 months in business.

The entire operation is worth, conservatively, more than $3 billion.

Forbes estimates that LVMH owns an estimated 50% of it, while Rihanna has about 15%, a figure a spokesperson for the artist disputed but would not clarify further.

The Barbados native, who overcame hardships including an abusive addict father and a well-publicised assault by then-boyfriend Chris Brown in 2009, also co-owns the Savage X Fenty lingerie line with Los Angeles-based online fashion firm TechStyle Fashion Group.

She has millions in earnings from her career touring and releases as a singer, which make up the rest of her fortune.

Her empire continues to grow. In May, LVMH and Rihanna announced Fenty, a new clothing house that will make high-end clothes, shoes, accessories, and jewelry.

