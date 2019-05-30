Court grants Naira Marley N2 million bail

Related News

The Federal High Court in Ikoyi has granted Nigerian Musician Azeez Fashola (popularly known as Naira Marley) bail.

Justice Nicholas Oweibo, who presided over the bail hearing on Thursday afternoon, granted the singer bail in the sum of two million naira and two sureties.

This was after he listened to the arguments of the defence and prosecution counsels.

At the resumed bail application, the singer’s counsel, Olalekan Ojo, apologised for his absence at the initial arraignment on May 20 due to heavy downpour.

Mr Ojo urged the court to accept the bail application based on the presumption of his innocence in accordance with Section 162 (1) He also pleaded that a liberal approach is taken in hearing the bail application.

The prosecution counsel, Rotimi Oyedepo, however, argued that it is not the temporary release of the singer that mattered but the final judgment.

He, therefore, urged the court to grant accelerated hearing rather than bail.

He added that since the lawyer of the defendant said the defendant is a celebrity, then his actions and inactions have a multiplier effect on youth across Nigeria.

The trial was adjourned to October 22, 23 and 24 for accelerated hearing.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how Naira Marley was arrested by the anti-graft agency, EFCC, for alleged internet fraud.

The musician is popular among young Nigerians, but his music has been condemned by many for glorifying internet fraud.