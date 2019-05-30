Naira Marley appears in court, to know fate today

Naira Marley being brought to court
Naira Marley being brought to Ikeja High court

The bail hearing of embattled Nigerian musician, Azeez Fashola aka Naira Marley, commenced at 12 p.m. at the Federal High Court in Ikoyi, Lagos.

The 30-year-old singer arrived at the court premises at 8:30 a.m. in high spirits alongside other inmates to argue his bail application over credit card fraud allegations.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, arraigned him last week before Justice Nicholas Oweibo, where he pleaded not guilty to the eleven count charge bordering on cybercrime.

Meanwhile, the hashtag “Free Naira Marley” is currently trending on Twitter, in what appears to be the anticipation of the singer’s freedom.

Naira Marley has also dropped a new single titled ‘Why’ ahead of his court case today.

In the song, the singer asks certain questions on his continued detention. It was produced by OluwaJbeats.

On “Why”, Naira Marley lets the world know that he is all about living a good life and avoiding stress. However, he believes he’s surrounded by fake friends, all of whom have made his desire to live a stress-free life impossible to achieve.

As Naira Marley remains in EFCC custody, it is likely the song was released on his behalf by his label.

Details later…

