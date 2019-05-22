Rihanna features Lagos in new video

The popular CMS bustop in Lagos has been featured in Rihanna's campaign video for her brand, Fenty

The popular CMS bus stop in Lagos State has been featured in pop icon, Rihanna’s latest campaign video for her luxury fashion brand, Fenty.

The 45-seconds video begins with female models parading against a backdrop of thatched houses in a rustic setting.

The ever-busy streets of Marina, Lagos Island, are also showcased for a few seconds in the video.

The singer, 31, who originally hails from Barbados, is the first black woman in history to run a major luxury fashion house.
The pop star had earlier announced her partnership with LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton SE, also known as LVMH, a French multinational luxury conglomerate.

Along with Louis Vuitton, LVMH includes a number of high fashion houses, including Fendi, Christian Dior, Givenchy, and Marc Jacobs among others.

Fenty is due to launch online on May 29.

In a New York Times interview published on Monday, Rihanna said the plan for the brand was to be “disruptive” and change the luxury fashion world with a focus on direct-to-consumer online sales.

The collection, which includes sunglasses, shoes and other accessories, will be expanded every few weeks.

Check out the campaign video below

