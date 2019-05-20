Simi, Harrysong, Okey Bakassi for Inauguration Day Concert in Abuja

Related News

As Nigerians prepare for the inauguration of President Muhammadu Buhari’s second term of office on May 29, arrangements had been concluded to bring some of Nigeria’s best entertainers to Abuja for an “Inauguration Day Concert”.

The show, which will hold on May 29 at Transcorp Hilton Hotel, is being put together by Abuja based promotion outfit, “Montage Africa”.

Expected to be on stage are top music and comedy stars which include music sensations, Simi, Harrysong, Mr Real, Skiibii, Okey Bakassi, MC Tagwaye, Gandoki, among others.

The Chief Executive Officer of Montage Africa, Ogochukwu Ezeaku, told News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday that the event was a way of celebrating the beauty of Nigeria’s democracy and its growth.

“We at Montage Africa are presenting the Inauguration Day Concert to commemorate the democracy day celebration.

“The concert will hold at Transcorp Hilton Hotel Abuja, on May 29, and will be hosting popular Nigerian musicians and comedians like Simi, Skiibii, Okey Bakasi, MC Tagwaye, and Mr Real.

“Also expected to perform live at the concert are Gandoki, Harrysong and a host of others.

“The event is a way of promoting the beauty of our democracy and the growth it has recorded in recent times,” he said.

Mr Ezeaku said that the concert was also a platform for Nigerian entertainers to contribute their patriotic quota through their performances which would no doubt be educative, informative and entertaining.

He assured Nigerians and invited guests from other parts of the world that the show promised to be a memorable one.

“The presidential inauguration is an event that commemorates one of the most historic development and democratic transition of leadership in Nigeria, and we intend to make it a memorable one here at the federal capital.’’

