My ‘Yahoo Yahoo’ friends are stingy, Oritsefemi reveals in new interview

Like Naira Marley, singer Oritsefemi might have also shot himself in the foot.

This was after he publicly described some of his friends who are into cybercrime (Yahoo Yahoo) as “stingy”.

The ‘Double Wahala’ crooner said this during an interview with HipTV while publicising his forthcoming 40-community tour in Port Harcourt.

The singer, whose real name is Majemite Ekele, was quoted as saying, “Since I’ve known some of my Yahoo friends, they’ve never helped me. If they can help me, I’ll agree. We see musicians struggling while Yahoo boys are out enjoying themselves. If they can help the industry, I’ll be happy.”

“How many artistes Yahoo Boy don buy car for?” Oritsefemi asked.

“We can see politicians buying cars for artistes. Let’s call a spade a spade. Yahoo boys are helping themselves, not other people. Artistes in the entertainment industry are struggling by themselves.”

The Ajegunle-born music star also blamed the federal government for the increase in suicide and internet fraud rates in the country.

“A lot of Nigerian youth are losing it. Yes, because there is no encouragement from the government, the society, and people that are supposed to enlighten them about life in general,” he said.

“Speaking about the controversial issues among my colleagues, I think their opinions might not be right sometimes. But the truth is that what is bad will remain bad. The real ‘G-boys’ (internet fraudsters) would not come out to identify themselves.

“I’m not blaming these young guys for putting themselves into these things. It’s the fault of the government.”

Oritsefemi’s curious remarks come at a time when the country’s anti-graft agency filed charges against Naira Marley, for alleged credit card fraud.

Naira Marley’s fans stormed the EFCC Lagos office on Saturday demanding his release.