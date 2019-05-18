Teni, Burna boy, Mr Eazi bag 2019 BET award-nominations (See Full List)

Related News

Popular Nigerian musicians, Teni, Mr Eazi, and Burna Boy have been nominated alongside Cardi B, Drake and Nipsey Hussle for the 2019 BET awards.

Teni was nominated in the best new international act category while Burna Boy and Mr Eazi will slug it out in the best international act category.

Hip-hop star, Cardi B topped the list with seven nominations which included: video of the year, best female hip-hop artist, the viewer’s choice award and album of the year.

Hussle, who was killed on March 31, was nominated in the best male hip-hop artiste category.

His competitors include: J. Cole, Travis Scott, Meek Mill, 21 Savage and Drake, who is behind Cardi B with five nominations.

The BET Awards will take place on June 23 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

See the full list of nominees below:

Cardi B featuring J Balvin and Bad Bunny, “I Like It”

Childish Gambino, “This Is America”

Drake, “In My Feelings”

Ella Mai, “Trip”

J. Cole, “Middle Child”

Travis Scott featuring Drake, “Sicko Mode

Dr. Bobby Jones best gospel/inspirational award:

Erica Campbell featuring Warryn Campbell, “All of My Life”

Fred Hammond, “Tell Me Where It Hurts”

Kirk Franklin, “Love Theory”

Snoop Dogg featuring Rance Allen, “Blessing Me Again”

Tori Kelly featuring Kirk Franklin, “Never Alone.”

Best actress:

Issa Rae

Regina Hall

Regina King

Taraji P. Henson

Tiffany Haddish

Viola Davis.

Best actor:

Anthony Anderson

Chadwick Boseman

Denzel Washington

Mahershala Ali

Michael B. Jordan

Omari Hardwick

Best movie:

“Blackkklansman”

“Creed 2″

“If Beale Street Could Talk”

“Spider-Man

Into the Spider-Verse”

“The Hate U Give.”

Youngstars award: Caleb McLaughlin; Lyric Ross; Marsai Martin; Michael Rainey Jr.; Miles Brown.

Sportswoman of the year: Allyson Felix; Candace Parker; Naomi Osaka; Serena Williams; Simone Biles.

Sportsman of the year: Kevin Durant; LeBron James; Odell Beckham Jr.; Stephen Curry; Tiger Woods.

BET HER award:

Alicia Keys, “Raise a Man”

Ciara, “Level Up”

H.E.R., “Hard Place”

Janelle Monae, “PYNK”

Queen Naija, “Mama’s Hand”

Teyana Taylor, “Rose in Harlem.

Video director of the year: Benny Boom; Colin Tilley; Dave Meyers; Hype Williams; Karena Evans.

Best international act:

AKA (South Africa)

Aya Nakamura (France)

Burna Boy (Nigeria)

Dave (U.K.)

Dosseh (France)

Giggs (U.K.)

Mr Eazi (Nigeria)

Best new international act:

Headie One (U.K.)

Jok’Air (France)

Nesly (France)

Octavian (U.K.)

Sho Madjozi (South Africa)

Teni (Nigeria).

Video of the year:

21 Savage featuring J. Cole, “A Lot”;

Cardi B, “Money”

Cardi B and Bruno Mars, “Please Me”

Childish Gambino, “This Is America”

Drake, “Nice for What”

The Carters, “Apes(asterisk)(asterisk)t.

Best female R&B/pop artist:

Beyoncé

Ella Mai; H.E.R.;

Solange

SZA

Teyana Taylor

Best male R&B/pop artist:

Anderson Paak

Bruno Mars

Childish Gambino

Chris Brown

John Legend

Khalid

Best female hip-hop artist:

Cardi B

Kash Doll

Lizzo

Megan Thee Stallion

Nicki Minaj

Remy Ma

Best male hip-hop artist:

21 Savage

Drake

J. Cole

Meek Mill

Nipsey Hussle

Travis Scott.

Best new artist:

Blueface

City Girls

Juice WRLD

Lil Baby

Queen Naija

Best group:

Chloe x Halle

City Girls

Lil Baby

Gunna

Migos

The Carters

Best collaboration: 21 Savage featuring J. Cole, “A Lot”; Cardi B and Bruno Mars, “Please Me”; Cardi B featuring J Balvin and Bad Bunny, “I Like It”; H.E.R. featuring Bryson Tiller, “Could’ve Been”; Travis Scott featuring Drake, “Sicko Mode”; Tyga featuring Offset, “Taste.”

Album of the year:

Cardi B, “Invasion of Privacy”

Ella Mai, “Ella Mai”

Meek Mill, “Championships”

The Carters, “Everything Is Love”

Travis Scott, “Astroworld