R. Kelly pays 2 months advance of child support

Popular American multiple Grammy Award Winner, Robert Sylvester Kelly a.k.a. R. Kelly, is getting ahead of his child support obligation by paying up to two months in advance to avoid another scare.

Kelly’s manager Darrell Johnson told TMZ that Kelly’s family attorney, Lisa Damico, appeared in Chicago Court Tuesday afternoon and paid $41,666 to cover June and July child support to his ex-wife Andrea Lee.

As for the $32,000 Kelly still owes in interest on back child support, no decision was made in court.

However, Mr Johnson says they do not plan on paying, anyway.

“At no point in the foreseen future do we see paying interest of child support. As of May 14, 2019, Mr Kelly is up to date on support payments.’’

It was previously reported that the father of three avoided another trip to the slammer earlier this month after appearing in court and paying all of the back child support ($62,000) he owed Ms Lee.

The 52 year-old Chicago born rapper turned singer, song writer, and record producer has been on the hook for child support for $20,833 since January 2009.

On March 6, 2019, Kelly was taken back to the Cook County Jail after failing to pay $161,633 in child support.

On March 9, 2019, he was released after someone, who didn’t want to be identified, paid off the child support.

His lawyer said he could not discuss the payment due to a Gag Order.

In 1996, Kelly married Lee, his former backup dancer and mother of his three children (Jay, Joann, and Robert Kelly Jr.)

In 1997, he built a house in Olympia Fields, a village in Cook County, Illinois, and moved in.

Ms Lee filed a restraining order against Kelly in September 2005 after a physical altercation and ultimately filed for divorce in 2006.

In January 2009, it was reported that Kelly’s divorce was finalised.

His Olympia Fields house became the subject of a foreclosure lawsuit in 2011, and has since been bought by Rudolph Isley.

However, with his up to date child support status, the 6 foot 1 inch singer and professional basketball player can focus on the 10 count charge of aggravated criminal sexual abuse involving underage girls.

In addition, he could focus on making more money through music, acting and if possible endorsements to further prepare him financially to meet up to his child support obligation.

(NAN)