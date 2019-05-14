Fans applaud singer, Asa’s new song

Related News

Fans have continued to show their appreciation to Afro-soul superstar, Asa Elemide, on social media following the release of her new song ‘Beginning’ after a five-year hiatus.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the ‘Eyo’ singer dropped a new song and video on Tuesday, her first since 2014.

On her Instagram page, @asaofficial, she wrote, “Here is to you, ‘The Beginning’. For me, a reset, a rebirth. I hope you love it as much as I do. Thank you for all your love and patience.”

Fans have taken the message and song to heart and showed their gratitude across social media. They thanked the singer for ‘blessing’ them with a timely song, noting that it was worth the wait.

@Omoaye1 tweeted, “Thank you so much Queen ASA, your output radiates purity and genuine work of art. The wait is worth it. You are celebrated.”

@Abeltesfaye said, “Welcome back, your grace.”

@iGordon said, “Nothing good comes easy. We wait even if it’s forever.”

@MarshallOsutelu wrote, “Thank you very much for this. God will keep you and bless your life. It was worth the wait.”

@Chocmuse tweeted, “We love a queen that makes pure art, and the wait worthwhile.”

NAN reports that in the track, she explores the complexities of human relationships. She sings that to move forward, one must shed all dead weight and return to the beginning.

Apart from the strong vocals, the lyrics in the sound mirror the classic Asa style but with a much deeper message that echoes the song’s title.

In the video, Asa sits pensively in different desolate settings and dramatically performs the song as she walks on the streets; representing a deserved comeback.

Asa has released several albums including, “Asa’’, which charted radios across Europe, Asia and Africa and went on win the prestigious French Constantin Award in 2008.

Other albums released include: Beautiful Imperfection in collaboration with a French composer Nicolas Mollard, “Bed of Stone’’ released in August 2014. (NAN)