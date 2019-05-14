Fans applaud singer, Asa’s new song

Asa [Photo: Music In Africa]
Asa [Photo: Music In Africa]

Fans have continued to show their appreciation to Afro-soul superstar, Asa Elemide, on social media following the release of her new song ‘Beginning’ after a five-year hiatus.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the ‘Eyo’ singer dropped a new song and video on Tuesday, her first since 2014.

On her Instagram page, @asaofficial, she wrote, “Here is to you, ‘The Beginning’. For me, a reset, a rebirth. I hope you love it as much as I do. Thank you for all your love and patience.”

Fans have taken the message and song to heart and showed their gratitude across social media. They thanked the singer for ‘blessing’ them with a timely song, noting that it was worth the wait.

@Omoaye1 tweeted, “Thank you so much Queen ASA, your output radiates purity and genuine work of art. The wait is worth it. You are celebrated.”

@Abeltesfaye said, “Welcome back, your grace.”

@iGordon said, “Nothing good comes easy. We wait even if it’s forever.”

@MarshallOsutelu wrote, “Thank you very much for this. God will keep you and bless your life. It was worth the wait.”

@Chocmuse tweeted, “We love a queen that makes pure art, and the wait worthwhile.”

NAN reports that in the track, she explores the complexities of human relationships. She sings that to move forward, one must shed all dead weight and return to the beginning.

Apart from the strong vocals, the lyrics in the sound mirror the classic Asa style but with a much deeper message that echoes the song’s title.

In the video, Asa sits pensively in different desolate settings and dramatically performs the song as she walks on the streets; representing a deserved comeback.

Asa has released several albums including, “Asa’’, which charted radios across Europe, Asia and Africa and went on win the prestigious French Constantin Award in 2008.

Other albums released include: Beautiful Imperfection in collaboration with a French composer Nicolas Mollard, “Bed of Stone’’ released in August 2014. (NAN)

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.