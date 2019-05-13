Legendary Hollywood actress, singer Doris Day dies at 97

Related News

Legendary Hollywood Actress/Singer, Doris Day whose films and song made her one of the biggest female stars of all time, is dead.

She was aged 97.

In a statement by the Doris Day Animal Foundation, she died on Monday at her home in Carmel Valley, California.

The singer turned actress, starred in films such as Calamity Jane and Pillow Talk and had a hit in 1956 with Que Sera, Sera (Whatever Will Be, Will Be).

Her screen partnership with Rock Hudson was one of the biggest box-office draws of the 1950s and 60s.

According to the statement, “she had been in excellent physical health for her age, until recently contracting a serious case of pneumonia

“She was surrounded by a few close friends as she passed,” the statement continued,’’.

Born Mary Ann Von Kappelhoff in April 1922, Day originally wanted to be a dancer but had to abandon her dream after breaking her right leg in a car accident.

Instead she began her singing career at the age of 15. Her first hit, Sentimental Journey, would become a signature tune.

Her films, which included Alfred Hitchcock’s The Man Who Knew Too Much and That Touch of Mink, made her known around the world.

But she never won an Oscar and was nominated only once, in 1960, for Pillow Talk, the first of her three romantic comedies with Hudson.

Honours she did receive included the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2004 and a lifetime achievement Grammy in 2008.

Her last release, the compilation album My Heart, went to number one in the UK in 2011.

Day’s wholesome, girl-next-door image was a popular part of her myth that sometimes invited ridicule.

Her life was certainly not as sunny. She married four times, was divorced three times and was widowed once.

She also suffered a mental breakdown and had severe financial trouble after one husband squandered her money.

In the 1970s, she turned away from performing to focus her energies on her animal foundation.

According to the organisation, the Que Sera, Sera (Whatever Will Be, Will Be) hit maker wished to have no funeral, memorial service or grave marker.

Star Trek actor William Shatner remembered Day on Twitter as “the World’s Sweetheart; she was beloved by all.’’

Fellow Star Trek cast member. George Takei said she was “Synonymous with Hollywood icon’’, and Spanish actor Antonio Banderas wrote, “`Thank you for your talent.’’

(NAN)