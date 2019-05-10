Asa set to release new album after five-year break

France-based Nigerian singer, songwriter, and recording artist, Asa, has teased fans with new music for the first time in five years.

The singer shared snippets of an untitled, yet impressive music video which ends with the caption, ’14.05.’

The number indicates a tentative date of release which is Tuesday, May 14, 2019.

The video showed a man dancing behind a blue background as it slowly transitioned to show Asa in a sleeping position after which a date appeared to bring an end to the video.

Asa released her third studio album, ‘Bed of Stone’ to critical acclaim and rave reviews.

The album had hit singles like ‘Dead Again’, ‘Eyo’, ‘Satan Be Gone’, ‘The One That Never Comes’ and ‘Moving On’. Following the album release, Asa embarked on a world tour from 2015 to 2017.

Fans have since yearned for some new music from the enigmatic singer.

The 34-year-old singer, who rarely makes public appearances, was last spotted with the Nigerian Olympic BasketBall team in London in April.

