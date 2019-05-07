Fans slam Burna Boy over ‘streaming numbers’ comments

Related News

Fans have slammed Afro-pop sensation, Burna Boy, for dismissing other artistes’ YouTube successes.

Burna Boy on Tuesday, claimed that musicians who have great views on the streaming platform are not necessarily ‘talented.’

The ‘Dangote’ crooner shared this on Instagram.

The singer also said streaming numbers do not reflect a singer’s ”true worth or talent” and ”no one should get carried away by them.”

“This streaming … be making people feel like they are actually talented. If joke things like “Baby Shark” and “Gangnam Style” can do more number than everyone, don’t think you are talented or respected because of your streaming numbers.

“Everyone, with real working brains knows what a joke is and what is real. Anyway, plenty talk no dey full basket. Let time reveal all,” Burna Boy’s post read.

Nigerians on Twitter have said the musician was simply taking a jab at his colleague, Mayorkun, who shared his achievement of attaining 70 million streams across different platforms hours earlier.

Some persons also dug out a post by Burna Boy wherein he celebrated Gbona 7.5m YouTube views months earlier.

Check out some Twitter reactions below:

Burna Boy does this thing almost every two months He'd notice the hype around him is fading

He'll say something dumb

Y'all get riled up He drops another Gbedu dey dey enter body and all is forgiven — S T A R K (@STA3RK) May 7, 2019

When Joyner Lucas Said…

"Give us back Fela and take back that dumb nigga called Burna boy", now i understand why he said so. Too much power for that Warri Bob Marley with no intellect😂 pic.twitter.com/liiEIV5zeO — OSH (@oshoalaridwann) May 7, 2019

Burna Boy is a Motherfvcking hypocrite and an insecured fraud.

He should STFU and mind his bus. Mayor posted the 1st picture and Burna replied him with the 2nd picture. Mayor hit back with the 3rd picture.

The 4th picture was when Burna Boy celebrated Gbona 7.5m YouTube views. pic.twitter.com/5ox8oJg4IU — IMAM ZEUS (@itzbasito) May 7, 2019

See Burna boy's response after Mayorkun celebrated his 70m streams. Is this necessary? pic.twitter.com/REhEJnlN2F — Zaddy Ajala (@UNCLE_AJALA) May 7, 2019

Burna doesn't care about numbers, he probably never has or he stopped very early in his career. All those social media posts appreciating fans for watching his videos or attending his shows bla bla bla is NOT Burna. Never has, never will. It's his PR team doing their job. — Bazinga! (@tolumoteni) May 7, 2019