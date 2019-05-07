Fans slam Burna Boy over ‘streaming numbers’ comments

Burna Boy
Burna Boy

Fans have slammed Afro-pop sensation, Burna Boy, for dismissing other artistes’ YouTube successes.

Burna Boy on Tuesday, claimed that musicians who have great views on the streaming platform are not necessarily ‘talented.’

The ‘Dangote’ crooner shared this on Instagram.

The singer also said streaming numbers do not reflect a singer’s ”true worth or talent” and ”no one should get carried away by them.”

“This streaming … be making people feel like they are actually talented. If joke things like “Baby Shark” and “Gangnam Style” can do more number than everyone, don’t think you are talented or respected because of your streaming numbers.

“Everyone, with real working brains knows what a joke is and what is real. Anyway, plenty talk no dey full basket. Let time reveal all,” Burna Boy’s post read.

Nigerians on Twitter have said the musician was simply taking a jab at his colleague, Mayorkun, who shared his achievement of attaining 70 million streams across different platforms hours earlier.

Some persons also dug out a post by Burna Boy wherein he celebrated Gbona 7.5m YouTube views months earlier.

Check out some Twitter reactions below:

