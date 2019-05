Related News

Next, an American contemporary R&B trio, popular during the late 1990s and early 2000s, have arrived Lagos.

They are best known for their #1 hit single “Too Close” as well as “Wifey”, and “I Still Love You’’.

They are billed to perform at Classic FM Concert holding at the Federal Palace Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Other headliners are Donnel Jones, MYA, Stylplus and 9ICE.

The DJ for the night is the legendary DJ Jimmyjatt.