Yemi Alade shares new single with American rapper Rick Ross

Nigerian singer and Effyzzie Music Group diva, Yemi Alade, has delivered a remix to her previously released single titled “Oh My Gosh.”

The self-acclaimed ‘Mama Africa’ teamed up with American rapper and Maybach Music Group boss, William Leonard Roberts, professionally known as Rick Ross.

Prior to the release of the remix, Yemi Alade dropped hints on Instagram to keep the anticipation high.

The original version, produced by Nigerian record producer, DJ Coublon, was released in 2018. The video was also released same year, directed by Ovie.

The video for the remix which features the award-winning American rapper and former corrections officer in Florida was directed by Ryan Snyder.

In January, Yemi Alade scored a new feat with her internationally acclaimed number “Johnny” which crossed 100 million views on YouTube. The video was directed by Clarence Peters while the audio was produced by Selebobo. The single, which led her acclaimed debut album “King of Queens”, was released in 2014.

The new release was however trailed by mixed reactions. While some opined that the new release was underwhelming, others could not be bothered as they gave positive reviews.

See some reactions below:

Yemi Alade knows her market and she's serving them steady.I laugh when Nigerians underrate her.She has the whole of Africa under lock and key.She's huge in East Africa and she's cashing out.East Africa is d most lucrative music market in Africa.9ja shows won't pay you dat much. — Chumaaa (@IamChumaaa) April 30, 2019

I never said she was bad, but in comparison to Asa she (Yemi Alade) is not as good as Asa. — NapoleonDynamite♠️ (@iduwkoleunamme) April 30, 2019

Yemi Alade is Queen 👑. I got massive respect for her work ethic. — Ayman Ameen (@A_sleemy) April 30, 2019

What in the bubbling flipping fuck is this Yemi Alade and Rick Ross joint??? pic.twitter.com/HcCtZWI97W — Tank Top Tiger (@Aforlxbi) April 30, 2019

Just watched Yemi Alade, Rick Ross "Oh My Gosh" video, we need to receive sense in this country, it's a lame argument to compare Yemi Alade and Tiwa Savage. Tiwa is on another level. Don't @ me pls — #YourVoteYourPower (@Ayoappeal) April 30, 2019