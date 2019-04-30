Yemi Alade shares new single with American rapper Rick Ross

Yemi Alade ft. Rick Ross - "Oh Ma Gush" [Photo: Youtube]
Yemi Alade ft. Rick Ross - "Oh Ma Gush" [Photo: Youtube]

Nigerian singer and Effyzzie Music Group diva, Yemi Alade, has delivered a remix to her previously released single titled “Oh My Gosh.”

The self-acclaimed ‘Mama Africa’ teamed up with American rapper and Maybach Music Group boss, William Leonard Roberts, professionally known as Rick Ross.

Prior to the release of the remix, Yemi Alade dropped hints on Instagram to keep the anticipation high.

The original version, produced by Nigerian record producer, DJ Coublon, was released in 2018. The video was also released same year, directed by Ovie.

The video for the remix which features the award-winning American rapper and former corrections officer in Florida was directed by Ryan Snyder.

In January, Yemi Alade scored a new feat with her internationally acclaimed number “Johnny” which crossed 100 million views on YouTube. The video was directed by Clarence Peters while the audio was produced by Selebobo. The single, which led her acclaimed debut album “King of Queens”, was released in 2014.

The new release was however trailed by mixed reactions. While some opined that the new release was underwhelming, others could not be bothered as they gave positive reviews.

See some reactions below:

