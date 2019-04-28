Davido delivers surprise performance at Idris Elba’s wedding

Davido [middle] flanked by Idris Elba and spouse [Photo: @bellanaija]
Nigerian music star, Davido, made a surprise and thrilling performance at Hollywood actor, Idris Elba’s secret wedding to Sabrina Dhowre.

The wedding took place in Morroco with Elba and Sabrina exchanging vows and partying with close friends in a three-day celebration that begun on Friday.

They exchanged their wedding vows at the Ksar Char Bagh hotel in Marrakesh as reported by British Vogue who broke the news and covered the event.

They posted photos from the secret wedding on their Instagram page and captioned it, “Congratulations to newly-weds #IdrisElba and #SabrinaDhowre who exchanged vows in Morocco on April 26 2019. Celebrations were spread over three days in Marrakech.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Davido’s performance was arranged by Elba to surprise his wife, Sabrina, who loves the songs of the Nigerian superstar.

Industry mogul, Efe Ogbeni of Stealth Management, revealed this in an Instagram post @efe_one. He wrote, “@idriselba Efe l want kid bro @davidoofficial to come surprise my wife, this CANNOT leak, and we can’t have anyone know.

“My goodness, @missamadi myself @ronawigs2.0 @oronde had to do major operation. Missing luggages, wrong suits, 16 hour flights, PJ.

“OBO did his thing, and boy was @sabrinadhowre surprised; powered by @stealthmgmt “always for fam, we take that seriously.”

This iconic performance comes on the heels of Davido’s latest music collaborations with American rapper, Russ on ‘All I Want’; and Sean Kingston and Tory Lanez on ‘Peace of Mind’.

NAN reports that the singer is also billed to appear on popular American music show, ‘Wild n Out’ hosted by Nick Cannon on May 14 in Atlanta.

(NAN)

