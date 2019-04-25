Burna Boy attacks Nigeria’s leaders, says they don’t care about citizens

Related News

Nigerian afro-fusion artiste, Damini Ogulu, popularly known as Burna Boy, has accused the federal government of being nonchalant about topical national issues.

“We have real issues that we need to channel our energy to. We die everyday at the hands of police. We are robbed of our rights as human beings daily. Our recycled leaders don’t give a f**k about us,” the singer wrote on Instagram on Thursday.

The ‘Ye’ crooner also charged Nigerians to “save themselves” and never lose focus on the priorities amid trivial issues dominating social media.

“Nigeria my country, please let us get our priorities straight. I want my children and grandchildren to see Nigeria the way we see the western world,” he wrote on his Instagram handle.

“I’m begging you, let us save ourselves. I don’t even like the internet because it makes me feel a lot of hopelessness for my people. We’re kings and queens, originators and creators, gods on earth! Let’s stop bullshitting please.”

The singer’s outburst comes amid growing concerns about the glorification of internet fraudsters also known as ‘Yahoo Yahoo’ by Nigerian musicians.

A Nigerian rapper, Michael Stephens, popularly known as Ruggedman, recently attacked another singer, Naira Marley, over his glorification of cyber fraudsters “Yahoo boys”.

Marley had during an Instagram live session urged Nigerians to pray for Yahoo boys because they are the reason why money is in circulation in Nigeria.

The video which has since stirred reactions on social media did not go down well with Ruggedman who cautioned the singer against using his music to mislead Nigerian youth on cyber fraudsters.