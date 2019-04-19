Simi features Adekunle Gold, Patoranking, Falz in new album

Related News

Pop singer, Simisola Ogunleye, a.k.a Simi has featured Adekunle Gold, Patoranking, Falz and Maleek Berry in her latest album titled ‘Omo Charlie Champagne’.

Simi, who recently became the first Nigerian musician to hit the one million stream mark on the music platform, Boom play, dropped the album on Friday

The album contains 13 tracks and was produced by Oscar, Vtek, Legendury Beatz, and Sess.

Speaking about the inspiration behind the album title, Simi said, “When I was compiling this album, I knew I wanted to dedicate it to my daddy, Engr. Charles Oladele Ogunleye – who passed in 2014. I’m blessed to have come this far. I’m blessed that it was possible for me. I do not take this for granted.”

Simi’s career came into the spotlight in 2014 after she released “Tiff”, a song that was nominated in two categories at the 2015 Headies Award.

She is best known for hits like ‘Smile for Me’ and ‘Joromi’.