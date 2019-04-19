Simi features Adekunle Gold, Patoranking, Falz in new album

Simi's Album cover
Simi's Album cover [Photo: Artiste's Instagram page]

Pop singer, Simisola Ogunleye, a.k.a Simi has featured Adekunle Gold, Patoranking, Falz and Maleek Berry in her latest album titled ‘Omo Charlie Champagne’.

Simi, who recently became the first Nigerian musician to hit the one million stream mark on the music platform, Boom play, dropped the album on Friday

The album contains 13 tracks and was produced by Oscar, Vtek, Legendury Beatz, and Sess.

Speaking about the inspiration behind the album title, Simi said, “When I was compiling this album, I knew I wanted to dedicate it to my daddy, Engr. Charles Oladele Ogunleye – who passed in 2014. I’m blessed to have come this far. I’m blessed that it was possible for me. I do not take this for granted.”

Simi’s career came into the spotlight in 2014 after she released “Tiff”, a song that was nominated in two categories at the 2015 Headies Award.

She is best known for hits like ‘Smile for Me’ and ‘Joromi’.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.