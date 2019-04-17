Beyonce drops surprise 40-track album

American pop diva, Beyonce, released a surprise album ‘Homecoming’ shortly after her highly anticipated Netflix documentary of the same title went live on Wednesday.

Beyonce, who has perfected the art of dropping albums without any teasers released the album across all major streaming platforms, including Apple Music, Spotify and Google Play.

The release comes days after many fans speculated she would be dropping an album of brand-new songs, and many calling the alleged new music ‘B7’.

‘Homecoming’ contains a lot of bonus tracks including Beyoncé’s studio cover of Frankie Beverly and Maze’s 1981 song, ‘Before I Let Go’.

The singer recorded the song in 1997 while she was still a member of ‘Destiny’s Child’.

Beyonce dropped an album without warning for the first time in 2013; the eponymous album suddenly appeared in the iTunes music store with no advance notice.

The singer has repeated the tactic with other albums like ‘Lemonade’ and ‘Everything is Love.’

Beyonce’s last solo album, Lemonade, was released in 2016. It earned rave reviews from critics and fans alike for offering insight into her marriage to Jay-Z.

In 2018, following the 2017 release of Jay’s album ‘4:44’ the couple dropped a surprise joint album titled ‘Everything Is Love’.

