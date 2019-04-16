Extra-judicial Killings: Nigeria police need urgent reforms – Femi Kuti

Related News

Afrobeat legend, Femi Kuti, has called for the reform of the Nigeria Police as a possible solution to the incessant killing of innocent persons nationwide by police officers.

He said the mindset of the police must be completely erased and changed.

”The police must work for the people. You can’t scrap the police because there will always be a crime; the police of today is a crime.”

Femi, the son of late music legend Fela Kuti, said this on Monday in an interview with PREMIUM TIMES at the New African Shrine, Lagos.

The 56-year-old singer said his late father was a ‘thorn’ in the flesh of corrupt military administrations of Nigeria and ”was a victim of their brutality”.

“My father fought against police brutality during his time, but people thought since he smoked cannabis it was normal for the police to beat any citizen that broke the law.

“Until we have a government that is passionate about its people and has them at heart, things will not work effectively. The institutions are not in order, and as such you do not have good jobs to take the youth off the street.”

Femi said the police needs to learn how to adapt to the changing times in the country. He added that ”proper scrutiny of police recruits should become a mandatory process to improve efficiency”.

“When the youth are walking on the streets, and the Police feel they can be arrested or labelled terrorist because they have tattoos and a ‘hip’ hairstyle or eccentric dressing how will things work?

”If the police force is thinking in this manner and has forgotten that times have changed, they need to change with these times, we would have problems.”