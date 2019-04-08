Rapper Eedris Abdulkareem reacts to Zamfara killings

Related News

Ace Nigerian rapper, Eedris Abdulkareem, has reacted to the upsurge in killings and kidnappings in Zamfara State by bandits.

Writing on Instagram on Sunday, the ‘Jaga Jaga’ crooner urged the federal government to go after illegal mining operators in the state, their couriers, and middlemen whom he claimed are based in Dubai.

The government recently banned all mining activities in the state, saying their activities were causing part of the insecurity.

The 45-year-old rapper said a powerful cartel was behind the illegal mining activities.

He wrote, “People in Zanfara are being killed for gold while a blind eye is being turned. Go to Dubai; many shops are owned by Nigerians. They are the major businesses supplying this gold.

“While going after the bandits, go after those in charge of the sites, their couriers and middlemen in Dubai. The trail is long and the links strong. Hope the political will is there,” he said.

Describing the incident as another ‘Blood Diamond’ movie, Eedris noted that there was a ready market for the illegally mined gold in Dubai.

“What is happening in Zamfara is illegal mining, the gold is smelted locally and ferried to Dubai through the local gold merchants in our markets. They are recorded as scrapped gold extracted from jewellery bought from our women and recycled.

“It is a big cartel making millions of dollars off the blood of the innocent. This is another Blood Diamond reality movie in the making.”

Meanwhile, the Nigerian government has given all foreigners involved in mining activities in Zamfara State 48 hours to leave the sites.

The government announced a ban on all mining activities as part of measures to restore peace in the state.

Bandits have been attacking villages in Zamfara for almost two years, leaving deaths and mayhem in their wake.