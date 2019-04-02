Police identify Rapper Nipsey Hussle’s killer

American rapper and activist, Ermias Davidson Asghedom, also know as Nipsey Hussle. [PHOTO CREDIT: Official Instagram page of Nipsey Hussle]
American rapper and activist, Ermias Davidson Asghedom, also know as Nipsey Hussle. [PHOTO CREDIT: Official Instagram page of Nipsey Hussle]

Grammy-nominated rapper and activist, Nipsey Hussle’s shooter has been identified as a member of his set “Rollin 60’s Crips.” The shooter was identified as Eric Holder aka “Shitty Cuz”.

This is according to a Los Angeles Times report published on Tuesday.

Shitty Cuz’s Soundcloud account has also revealed that he is an aspiring rapper.

The Los Angeles police said the shooter got into a dispute with the rapper before the shooting.

Nipsey had asked him to leave his property due to prior conflict of him snitching, but he felt disrespected so he came back to do the shooting. The L.A police have already declared him wanted.

The late rapper, whose real name is Ermias Asghedom, was killed outside the clothing store he owned in Crenshaw. The gunman opened fire at close range then jumped into a getaway car.

As soon as the news broke, fans gathered there and continued to show support on Monday.

Meanwhile, a vigil, held on Monday night for the rapper outside the store where he was shot, turned violent, with several people injured.

Paramedics worked frantically to keep the rapper alive on Sunday after they were called to the scene following the shooting.

Just before he was killed, the rapper tweeted Sunday morning, “Having strong enemies is a blessing.”

The shooting came a day before Hussle was scheduled to meet with LAPD Chief Michel Moore and Police Commissioner Steve Soboroff “to talk about ways he could help stop gang violence and help us help kids,” Soboroff said.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.