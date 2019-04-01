Nipsey Hussle, American rapper and activist, shot dead

Related News

American rapper and activist, Ermias Davidson Asghedom, also know as Nipsey Hussle, is dead.

He was shot multiple times on Sunday afternoon outside his clothing store in the Hyde park of Los Angeles.

The 33 years old rapper and anti-gun activist died from the shooting.

Before the shooting, Nipsey tweeted a mysterious message on his Twitter account that reads, “Having strong enemies is a blessing.”

Nipsey was involved in his local community, in which he showed passion to curb gang violence. He led a major art initiative in his home neighbourhood called “Destination Crenshaw” — a 1.3-mile open-air museum that features local art.

Nipsey recently said he was interested in making a documentary on late Alfredo Darrington Bowman better known as Dr Sebi, a Honduran herbalist and self-proclaimed healer who claimed to cure all diseases with herbs and a unique vegan diet based on various pseudoscience claims. His diet was based on the discredited alkaline diet.

He was planning to release a documentary about the hidden secrets of the American government and the teachings of Dr Sebi before his demise.

The yet to be released documentary has been controversial. While many were in support of the documentary, a good number of the black community felt it was unnecessary, saying Dr Sebi was a fraud and only fed on the vulnerability of the black community.

Before his death, Nipsey recently helped launch Vector 90 — a Crenshaw district based STEM learning centre and workspace dedicated to developing science and technology education in the area.

During a showcasing of Vector 90 last year, Nipsey told the LA Times … “I grew up in gang culture. We dealt with death, with murder. It was like living in a war zone, where people die on these blocks and everybody is a little bit immune to it. I guess they call it post-traumatic stress when you have people that have been at war for such a long time. I think L.A. suffers from that because it’s not normal yet we embrace it like it is after a while.”

Nipsey is survived by his longtime actress girlfriend, Lauren London, and his two children.