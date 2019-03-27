Mz J4zzie says lavish birthday party was to mark music, fashion feats

Mz J4zzie at the party
Mz J4zzie at the party

UK-based Afro-rap artist, Mz J4zzie, on Wednesday said that her lavish 25th birthday party was to mark her successes in the music and fashion industry.

Mz J4zzie, who is the Chief Executive Officer of R-I Records and self-acclaimed Nigeria’s Afro-rap queen, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on the telephone that she was grateful to God, her family and friends for all her achievements.

Born Jasmine Remi-Olori, she said that she could only show her appreciation with the grand-style celebration.

“I am very happy and excited for how far I have come, in my business as an artist and in my fashion empire.

“For the achievements I have recorded so far, I just want to express how grateful I am to God and to the people around me.

“It was a grand party which I celebrated with my friends and my family and I am glad I did what I did because I love to make a statement in everything I do,” she said.

Mz J4zzie promised that R-I Records would continue to produce good music and add positive values to the entertainment and fashion industry.

NAN reports that the “Shutdown” and “Sho Ready” crooner booked a hummer limo at a grand hotel in London on March 22 to mark her 25th birthday on March 18.

(NAN)

