Veteran singer, Chris Mba, down with heart disease; seeks assistance

Related News

A veteran Nigerian pop singer, Chris Mba, is down with heart disease and urgently seeks financial assistance.

A journalist, Azuka Jebose, disclosed this on Facebook on Saturday.

Signed to Premier Records, the singer was popular in the 80s for his signature jerry curl and hits like ‘Funky Situation’, ‘Baby Don’t Cry’, ‘Making my Way’ and ‘Love Everlasting’.

He also performed at an evening of tributes organised for the late Ras Kimono by the Copyright Society of Nigeria in August 2018.

Mr. Jebose said the singer sent him a distress message on Whatsapp seeking urgent financial assistance to help pay for his hospital treatment.

He also revealed that the singer is currently admitted at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital ( LUTH) where he is receiving treatments.

“Jebose this is a serious health challenge for me and my family. Please, my brother, help me. We buy drugs every day and hospital bed costs N50k,” he was quoted as saying.

“My dear friends and followers, preliminary tests indicated that Chris is receiving a heart condition treatments and desperately needs our help… I appeal to everyone to please donate N5K each to help Chris pay for his daily care.

“Additional diagnoses are expected next week.”

He said donations can be made to the ailing veteran musician through his personal Stanbic IBTC Bank account with number 9201105829.

The ailing musician was in the news in June 2018 following a 17-year-old suit he pressed against Nigerian Breweries. The lawsuit was eventually ruled in his (the singer’s) favour.

The singer was awarded N3, 478, 718. 50 against NB PLC as general damages, special damages, cost at a High Court and an Appeal Court.

The singer sustained a serious eye injury in 2000 after he was horsewhipped at NB Plc’s Star Mega Jam staged at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium, Enugu.

He subsequently pressed charges against NB PLC in 2001 at the High Court sitting in Enugu which returned verdict in his favour, prompting the appeal.

The singer is also a member of the PMAN Caretaker Committee and COSON.