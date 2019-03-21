PHOTOS: 2Baba conferred with OAU honorary music fellow

2Baba giving a speech after recieving his award
Nigerian music legend, Innocent Idibia, has been honoured with the award of the Fellow of the school of music by the Department of Music, Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile Ife, Osun State.

The singer becomes the first-ever recipient of the award which was presented to him at the department’s first public lecture and fellowship award ceremony on Wednesday.

The singer expressed enthusiasm to have been considered for the fellowship in a statement on Thursday.

“Being the torch-bearer for the new pop movement is a role I do not take lightly. And I am honoured to have been found worthy of such noble, albeit enormous responsibility,” 2Baba stated while receiving the award.

The singer was also a guest lecturer at the ceremony which saw him present a paper titled, “2 decades of Afropop in Nigeria: The perspective of 2Baba.”

2face, who has remained relevant in the Afro-pop scene for two decades, was also honoured at Igbinedion University in 2016.

See photos from the event below:

2baba and wife, Annie Idibia. [Photo: 2Baba]
2baba and OAU VC, Prof. Eyitope Ogunbodede.

