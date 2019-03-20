2019 VGMAs: Wizkid, Davido, Burna Boy, Mr Eazi, others make nominees’ list

Related News

Nigerian musicians, Wizkid, Davido, Burna Boy and Mr Eazi, have been nominated for this year’s Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMAs).

The singers are up against their African contenders including Cassper Nyovest (South Africa) and Kenyan band, Sauti Sol for the highly coveted ‘African Artist of the Year’ award.

In 2018, DMW boss, Davido, edged out his Nigerian/African counterparts including Wizkid, TooFan, Cassper Nyovest, Nasty C, Olamide and Tiwa Savage to take home the prestigious “African Artist of the Year” award.

Nigerian singer, Runtown, won the same award in 2017.

While the list features some of Ghana’s finest acts including Sarkodie, Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy among others, fast-rising Ghanaian singer, King Promise, has made an impressive statement in this year’s nominees’ list.

He is up against Kuami Eugene, Joe Mettle, Sarkodie, Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy for the highly coveted ‘Artist of the Year’ category.

Winners will be announced at the main awards ceremony scheduled for May 18.

The list was announced by Charterhouse Ghana, the outfit in charge of the annual VGMAs.

See the full list of nominees below:

Highlife Song of the Year

Dada Hafco – ‘Yebewu Nti’

Kidi – ‘Thunder’

Shatta Wale – ‘My Level’

Kumi Guitar – ‘Betweener’

Kwesi Arthur – ‘Woara’

King Promise – ‘CCTV’ feat Sarkodie & Mugeez

Adina – ‘Killing Me Softly’

Hiplife Song of the Year

Medikal – ‘Ayekoo’ feat King Promise

Sarkodie – ‘Can’t Let You Go’ feat King Promise

Quamina MP – ‘Wiase Ye De’ Remix feat Kwesi Arthur & Yung C

DopeNation – ‘Eish’

Flowking Stone – ‘Blow My Mind’

Stonebwoy – ‘Kpoo Keke’ feat Medikal, Kwesi Arthur & Darko Vibes

Yaa Pono – ‘Obiaa Wone Master’ feat Stonebwoy

Strongman – ‘Baby Girl’ feat Kuami Eugene

Gospel Song of the Year

Joyce Blessing – ‘I Swerve You’

KODA – ‘Hosanna’

I.K Aning – ‘Bobolebobo’

Joe Mettle – ‘My Everything’

Obaapa Christy – ‘W’asua Me’

Bethel Revival Choir – ‘Agba Dza’

Diana Hamilton – ‘Mo Ne Yo’

Reggae/Dancehall Song of the Year

Maccasio – ‘Dagomba Girl’ feat Mugeez

Shatta Wale – ‘Gringo’

Stonebwoy – ‘Top Skanka’

Samini – ‘Obaa’

Afropop Song of the Year

King Promise – ‘Tokyo’ feat Wizkid

Guilty Beatz – ‘Akwaaba’ feat Mr Eazi, Pappy Kojo & King Promise

Kwesi Arthur – ‘Don’t Keep Me Waiting’ feat KiDi

Article Wan – ‘That Thing’ feat Patapaa

Wendy Shay – ‘Uber Driver’

DJ MicSmith – ‘Yenkor’ feat Kwesi Arthur

MzVee – ‘Come and See My Moda’ feat Yemi Alade

Shatta Wale – ‘Thunder Fire’ feat SM Militants

Hip hop Song of the Year

Medikal – ‘How Much’ Remix feat Sarkodie & Omar Sterling

Sarkodie – ‘Biibi Ba’ feat Amerado, Kofi Mole, Tulenkey, Yeyo, 2Fingers, Frequency, LJ, O’Bkay & CJ Biggerman

KoJo Cue – ‘Wole’ Remix feat Worlasi, Kwesi Arthur, Shaker, Kay-Ara, Temple & C-Real

Kwesi Arthur – ‘Anthem’

Joey B – ‘Stables’ feat La Meme Gang

R2Bees – ‘Boys Kasa’ feat Kwesi Arthur, King Promise, Darkovibes, B4bonah, Humble Dis, Spacely, Medikal & Rjz

Gospel Artist of the Year

Joyce Blessing

Joe Mettle

KODA

Diana Hamilton

Obaapa Christy

Akesse Brempong

Reggae/Dancehall Artist of the Year

Stonebwoy

Epixode

Samini

AK Songstress

Shatta Wale

Highlife Artist of the Year

KiDi

Kuami Eugene

Akwaboah

King Promise

Adina

Songwriter of the Year

Fuse ODG – ‘Bra Fie’

Teephlow – ‘Forgive’

Akwaboah – ‘Hye Me Bo’

King Promise – ‘CCTV’

Trigmatic – ‘Where We Dey Go’

Stonebwoy – ‘Tomorrow’

Record of the Year

Fuse ODG – ‘Bra Fie’ feat Damain Marley

Akwaboah – ‘Hye Me Bo’

Okyeame Kwame – ‘Made In Ghana’

Trigmatic – ‘Where We Dey Go’

Stonebwoy – ‘Tomorrow’

Best Video of the Year

Joey B – ‘Stables’ feat La Meme Gang (Dir. David Duncan)

KoJo Cue & Shaker – ‘Up & Awake’ feat Kwesi Arthur (Dir E. Kumodzi)

Kirani Ayat – ‘Guda’ (Dir David Nico-Sey)

M.anifest – ‘Me Ne Woa’ feat King Promise (Dir Makere Thekiso)

Shatta Wale – ‘Gringo’ (Dir Sesan)

Fuse ODG – ‘Bra Fie’ feat Damain Marley (Dir Edgar Stevens)

Sarkodie – ‘Biibi Ba’ feat Amerado, Kofi Mole, Tulenkey, Yeyo, 2Fingers, Frequency, LJ, O’Bkay & CJ Biggerman (Dir Babs)

MzVee – ‘Come and See My Moda’ feat Yemi Alade (Dir Xbills Ebenezer)

Hiplife/Hiphop Artist of the Year

Patapaa

Medikal

Sarkodie

Kwesi Arthur

R2Bees

La Meme Gang

Male Vocalist of the Year

King Promise

KiDi

Akwaboah

Luigi Maclean

Female Vocalist of the Year

eShun

Efya

Cina Soul

Adina

MzVee

Diana Hamilton

Group of the Year

R2Bees

DopeNation

La Meme Gang

Bethel Revival Choir

Rapper of the Year

Medikal

M.anifest

Teephlow

Sarkodie

Obibini

Best Collaboration of the Year

Adina – ‘Killing Me Softly’ feat Kuami Eugene

Sarkodie – ‘Can’t Let You Go’ feat King Promise

King Promise – ‘CCTV’ feat Sarkodie & Mugeez

Guilty Beatz – ‘Akwaaba’ feat Mr Eazi, Pappy Kojo & Patapaa

MzVee – ‘Come and See My Moda’ feat Yemi Alade

Yaa Pono – ‘Obiaa Wone Master’ feat Stonebwoy

Stonebwoy – ‘Kpoo Keke’ feat Medikal, Kwesi Arthur, Darko Vibes & Kelvyn Boy

DJ Vyrusky – ‘Never Carry Last’ feat Kuami Eugene & Mayorkun

African Artist of the Year

Davido

Wizkid

Mr Eazi

Sauti Soul

Cassper Nyovest

Burna Boy

Best New Artist of the Year

Quamina MP

Kelvyn Boy

Eddie Khae

Wendy Shay

La Meme Gang

DopeNation

Song of the Year

King Promise – ‘CCTV’ feat Sarkodie & Mugeez

Eddie Khae – ‘Do the Dance’

Isaac Kwabena Aning – ‘Akwaaba’

Guilty Beatz – ‘Akwaaba’ feat Mr Eazi, Pappy Kojo & Patapaa

Kidi – ‘Thunder’

Kuami Eugene – ‘Wish me Well’

Sarkodie – ‘Can’t Let You Go’ feat King Promise

Stonebwoy – ‘Kpoo Keke’ feat Medikal, Kwesi Arthur, Darko Vibes & Kelvyn Boy

Shatta Wale – ‘My Level’

Kwesi Arthur – ‘Woara’

MzVee – ‘Come and See My Moda’ feat Yemi Alade

Tic – ‘Kwani Kwani’ (Part 2) ft Kuami Eugene

Album of the Year

Kuami Eugene – Rockstar

Akwaboah – Matters of the Heart

Wendy Shay – Shay on You

Diana Hamilton – IBelieve

Samini – Untamed

Shatta Wale – Reign

Artist of the Year

King Promise

Kuami Eugene

Joe Mettle

Sarkodie

Shatta Wale

Stonebwoy

Best African Collabo

Dopenation ft. Olamide – ‘Naami’ Remix

Guilty Beats ft. Mr. Eazi, Patapaa & Pappy Kojo – ‘Akwaaba’

Too Fan ft. Patoranking & Sarkodie – ‘My Girl’ Remix

King Promise ft. Wizkid – ‘Tokyo’

Stonebwoy ft. Casper Nyovest – ‘Wame’

Mzvee ft. Yemi Alade – ‘Come and see my Mother’

Shatta Wale ft. Olamide – ‘Wonder’

Instrumentalist of the Year

Unda Beats

Mizter Okyere

Enoch Owuraku

Emmanuel Bludo

Producer of the Year

Kaywa

Killbeats

Kuami Eugene

DDT

MOG Beats