Davido, others to perform at Roots Picnic, Philadelphia

Popular Nigerian singer, David Adeleke a.k.a. Davido is to perform at the 11th Roots Picnic headlining the 20th Anniversary celebration of The Root’s classic album, `Things Fall Apart’ on June 1 in Philadelphia.

The boss of DMW with 9.9 million followers took to his Instagram handle @davidoofficial to announce to his fans with a bold flier of the event.

The Roots Picnic is an annual music festival created and hosted by American Hip Hop Group cum Grammy Award winners hip `The Roots.’

The festival which is a sell out every year would be held at The Mann at Fairmount Park, Philadelphia.

Co-founder, Shawn Gee, and manager of The Roots serves as executive producer of the festival.

Other artists to perform include 38 year-old New York born broadcaster, former rapper and song writer, Joseph Anthony Budden II a.k.a. Joe Budden Podcast and 26 year-old London born Shéyaa Bin Abraham-Joseph a.k.a. 21 savage.

Others are 24 year-old Atlanta born rapper Dominique Jones a.k.a. Lil Baby, 21 year-old California born R&B singer Gabriella Wilson a.k.a H.E.R., The Roots and many more.

However, genres during the festival include R&B, Hip Hop, Hard Rock, Blues, and contemporary.

Others are Jazz, Reggae, Rock, Indie, Bluegrass, country and many others.

The festival which held on June 7, 2008 is a one-day event but was expanded for two days in 2012.

Tickets would go on sale from Friday March 15 at noon. However, everyone over two years of age is expected to get a pass and no chair would be allow, only blanket.

