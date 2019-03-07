Falz, Skibii, others thrill fun-seekers at MTV Base’s anniversary party

Related News

It was a night of fun and non-stop excitement for fun seekers when MTV Base marked its fourteenth year anniversary in Lagos on Tuesday.

The event tagged ‘Mainland Block Party Takeover’ and compeered by MTV Base VJ, Nenny B, and actor, Bolly Lomo, featured performances from A-list musicians such as Falz, Zlatan, Chinko Ekun, Skiibii, Ycee, among others.

With over 1,500 party goers in attendance, the event featured everything from dance competitions to a relaxing poolside for guests to unwind.

MTV Base fans were not the only ones present at the celebration party.

Celebrities who graced the celebration include Falz, Niniola, Zlatan, Skiibii, Ycee, DJ Spinall, DJ Neptune, Reekado Banks, Dada Boy Ehiz, Sammy Walsh and Folu Storms.

Reekado Banks at MTV Base 14th year anniversary celebration MTV-Base-at-14-Sammy-Walsh-Folu-Storms MTV-Base Jaywon Iyanya

Others are Bizzle Osikoya, Sensei Uche, Kemi Smallz, Mr. Real, CDQ, Jaywon, Iyanya, Okiki DFT, Blaqbonez, Victor AD, Sess Beats, Lyta, Somto Cody Akanegbu, SamPhrank, Tomi Thomas (Mayorkun’s manager), Shakar El and Awazi.

The party also enabled fans to share experiences with their favourite celebrities.

DJ Neptune at MTV Base 14th year anniversary celebration Falz at MTV Base 14th year anniversary celebration_1 Falz at MTV Base 14th year anniversary celebration CDQ at the party Skiibii performing at the party

“MTV Base has helped a number of careers in this industry move to the next level, including mine, so it is great to see all these musicians, managers and talents come out to celebrate the platform that showcased and continues to showcase African excellence to the world,” said MTV Base VJ, Dada Boy Ehiz.

MTV Base is a 24-hour English language music television channel reaching 48.5 million African viewers in 10.5 million households in 48 countries in sub-Saharan Africa.

2face Idibia’s ‘African Queen’ was the first music video to be aired on the cable channel when it launched on February 22, 2015.