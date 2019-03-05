eLDee calls out Olu Maintain for performing his song ‘Big Boy’

Related News

Nigerian rapper, Lanre Dabiri, better known by his stage name ‘eLDee tha Don’, has called out his colleague, Olu Maintain, on social media for performing his (eLDee’s) hit song ‘Big Boy’ on stage.

Olu Maintain, who is currently on a music tour in the U.S. performed the said track at a show in Manhattan, New York on Monday.

‘Big Boy’ was the lead single off eLDee’s 2008 album of the same title. The track, which featured Olu Maintain, Banky W, and Oladel, was an instant hit. Also a street anthem, the youth embraced the track as it openly exalted life of wealth and riches.

Trouble began after Olu Maintain uploaded snippets from his performance on Instagram and just as his friends began commenting than eLDee dropped the shocking comment.

The rapper inferred that Olu Maintain attempted to rip him off after he featured him on the track.

“This shameless nigga out on stages performing my songs like he created it. I still remember how he tried to steal the record after I put him on it, forcing me to put it out prematurely.

“Nigga ran off with the unmastered draft and went to print CDs with himself as the lead artist, even his verse was written by me #Appropriation #getyourownshit Lesson to young artist Don’t ever do pity features,” he wrote.

Olu Maintain’s fans hit back at eLDee who has since deleted the comments. He, however, took to his Instagram stories to apologise to his fans for his outburst.

“The last post was out of character. If you know me, you know that I don’t usually sweat shit like that. Sorry if I offended you but I have a lot of stories I never got to tell about the shady nonsense I kept quiet from in that industry. #NigerianAmericanPodcast #NewEpisodes #ComingSoon,” he wrote.

Olu Maintain is yet to react to the development.

Interestingly, about a year ago, eLDee said he felt bad for promoting materialism in ‘Big Boy’.

The musician tweeted about the cultural impact of his hit single, ‘Big Boy,’ amidst the rise of celebrity Internet fraudsters better known as ‘Yahoo Yahoo.’