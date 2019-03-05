Wizkid releases new single ‘Jah bless Me’

Related News

Popular Nigeria pop artist, Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun a.k.a Wizkid, has released a new single entitled “Jah Bless Me’’.

The new song is now trending online, especially on YouTube.

The song was released few hours after making a return to social media with a message on his Instagram page, alerting his fans that he had new music on the way.

The afrobeat artist had officially released the song, which emerged on his Starboy Youtube page.

The song “Jah Bless Me’’ which was reportedly recorded during his recent vacation in Ghana is a mellow conscious record dedicated to people in the Ghetto.

Wizkid, as he reflected on God’s blessings upon his life, also asked of His blessings upon people in the Ghetto, while appealing to the authorities to find solution to the senseless killings in the country.

The track was produced by Ghanaian beat-maker, KillBeatz.

Wizkid, a talented singer, songwriter and performer is presently one of the fastest rising Nigerian entertainers in the entertainment industry.

Due to his great influence in the music industry, the governor of Minnesota, United States of America, Mark Dayton declared October 6, yearly, as ‘Wizkid Day’.

The songwriter has also become the first African artiste to sell out the Skyway Theatre Minneapolis, making a Billboard number one hit ‘One Dance’ with Drake.

Also, he sold out the O2 Arena London, walking the runway as a model for Dolce and Gabbana.

He has won countless international awards among other notable milestone achievements.

(NAN)