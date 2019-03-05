Comedian Tee A returns as host of 2019 NECLive

Related News

Nigerian comedian, Babatunde Adewale aka Tee A, will host the 2019 edition of The Nigerian Entertainment Conference for the seventh time in a row.

The event will hold on April 24 at the Landmark Events Centre, Oniru, Victoria Island Lagos.

The event will be graced by some of Nigeria’s sought after entertainment, media and creative industry aficionados who will share ideas, give insights and also lend their voices to issues bordering around Mobile data usage and the fate of Entertainment in Nigeria.

“It has become clear that the Nigerian entertainment industry needs an event like NECLive,” said Ayeni Adekunle, founder and convener of the conference in a statement.

“The platform presents attendees and industry players the opportunity to network, and stakeholders with the much-needed insight to operate in this $8bn industry.”

‘‘NECLive first held in April 2013, and it has held every year ever since, bringing everyone together to share new ideas, test new products and services, discuss issues and concepts, teach start-ups and generally set the agenda for the industry.”

Although the speakers at the upcoming event are yet to be announced, past editions have featured well-known acts in the industry, including Timi Dakolo, Banky W, 2Baba, Tiwa Savage, D’Banj, Davido, and many others.