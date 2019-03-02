Abuja supermodel, Abani, releases new single ‘Adaure’

Related News

Abuja based super-model, Nnena Abani, popularly known as Mother of models, has launched a new single tagged ‘Adaure’.

At an event held in Abuja at the weekend to unveil the new single, the award-winning movie producer and CEO, Spices Abuja, also launched a clothing line as she celebrated her birthday as ‘icing on the cake’.

The event which was well attended by Nollywood actors and actresses also hosted some musicians from across the country.

The model said the new single encapsulates her experiences in the creative industry especially nurturing young artistes.

The video was shot by Clearance Peters.

Ms Abani, who owns Dream Soul Records which promotes young artistes, also has eight movies to her credit.

See pictures: