Nigerian rapper who bragged about criminal lifestyle in music video jailed

Adetokunbo Ajibola, a Nigerian rapper who bragged about his criminal lifestyle in a music video he made, has been jailed in the U.K.

BBC reports that the rapper who goes by the stage name Trapstar Toxic was sentenced to five years’ imprisonment at Harrow Crown Court on Friday.

A music video of his song called “Out Ere” that makes explicit references to drug dealing was introduced during prosecution.

In the video, the North-London artist, recited, “weight [drugs] in the trap and I’ll be done if feds [police] raid it, I’m one step ahead I ain’t complacent.”

He was put behind bars after admitting to possession of cocaine with intent to supply, possession of cannabis with intent to supply and possession of the criminal property at a previous hearing.

Ekenne Campaign AD

His home in Syned Road was found with drugs, cash, jewellery and clothing worth more than £60,000 when police raided the property last year.

Officers found what was later confirmed as 241 grams of high-purity cocaine and mixing agents, along with nearly 60 grams of crack cocaine, and 240 grams of cannabis. The potential street value of the drugs was in excess of £30,000.

The court heard Ajibola attempted to escape by jumping from a second-floor window when police raided the property on April 25.

He was detained on the roof of a nearby garage and arrested.

Okowa Campaign AD

The second floor of the property was described in court as a “drug preparation factory.”

In Ajibola’s first-floor bedroom, officers found and seized £13,000 in cash, a custom gold pendant, and chain valued at around £15,000, and high-value clothing valued at more than £10,000.

Ekenne Campaign AD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.