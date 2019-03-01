Nigerian rapper who bragged about criminal lifestyle in music video jailed

Related News

Adetokunbo Ajibola, a Nigerian rapper who bragged about his criminal lifestyle in a music video he made, has been jailed in the U.K.

BBC reports that the rapper who goes by the stage name Trapstar Toxic was sentenced to five years’ imprisonment at Harrow Crown Court on Friday.

A music video of his song called “Out Ere” that makes explicit references to drug dealing was introduced during prosecution.

In the video, the North-London artist, recited, “weight [drugs] in the trap and I’ll be done if feds [police] raid it, I’m one step ahead I ain’t complacent.”

He was put behind bars after admitting to possession of cocaine with intent to supply, possession of cannabis with intent to supply and possession of the criminal property at a previous hearing.

His home in Syned Road was found with drugs, cash, jewellery and clothing worth more than £60,000 when police raided the property last year.

Officers found what was later confirmed as 241 grams of high-purity cocaine and mixing agents, along with nearly 60 grams of crack cocaine, and 240 grams of cannabis. The potential street value of the drugs was in excess of £30,000.

The court heard Ajibola attempted to escape by jumping from a second-floor window when police raided the property on April 25.

He was detained on the roof of a nearby garage and arrested.

The second floor of the property was described in court as a “drug preparation factory.”

In Ajibola’s first-floor bedroom, officers found and seized £13,000 in cash, a custom gold pendant, and chain valued at around £15,000, and high-value clothing valued at more than £10,000.