Shuga Band out with ‘Shuga Coated’ album

The founder of one of Nigeria’s leading live bands, Akinloye Tofowomo, popularly known as Akiin Shuga and his Shuga Band, have a new album titled ‘Shuga Coated’.

The 10-track album, which was first unveiled at the band’s 20th-anniversary concert, will now be available on local and international digital platforms.

‘Shuga Coated’ features production credits from some of Nigeria’s finest including Cobhams Asuquo, Music Magnate, Spellz, Wole Oni and Puffy Tee.

The album dishes out a rich menu of Global Contemporary Music, which also includes the best of Nigerian music.

Some of the tracks include I Can Walk and My Lady, two slow-tempo inspiring numbers that bring together production genius and live performer extraordinaire, Cobhams Asuquo and Akiin Shuga.

Eddie Floyd’s classic song, ‘Knock On Wood’ gets a beautiful Shuga remake while ‘Jolly Money’ brings out the classic highlife side of the Shuga Band.

Other tracks include My Lagos, Oijefon, Ire and bonus instrumentals featuring Victor Ademofe.

Speaking about the album, the Lead Singer, Akiin Shuga said, “The album captures the quintessential ingredients that has made Shuga Band the all-time favourite among Nigeria’s party lovers and events of all classes and ages. All the juicy Shuga moments that you see on stage is relived in a recording format.”

The in-demand band is famous for its seamless crowd pleasing charm as well as its mastery of evergreen classics and contemporary music. Shuga Band has also made cameo appearances in Nollywood movies such as ‘Chief Daddy’ and ‘King of Boys’, among others.