Davido becomes first Nigerian panelist on American TV series

Pop star, David Adeleke, (Davido).
Pop star, David Adeleke, (Davido).

Pop star, David Adeleke, popularly called Davido is set to become the first Nigerian panelist on Comedy Central Roast.

Comedy Central Roast is a popular American TV series which features a selected panel, made up of the celebrity’s peers as well as popular comedians, who comically trash the `honoured guest’ both personally and professionally.

Since 2010, Comedy Central affiliates outside the United States including Africa, have occasionally produced their own ‘roasts’.

Previously ‘roasted’ (featured) celebrities include William Shatner, Bruce Willis, Flavor Flav, Pamela Anderson, David Hasselhoff, and Denis Leary.

The organisers noted in a statement that Davido will be joined by other celebrities like Pierre and Moshe, Francois Van Coke, Mark Fish, Nina Hastie, Moonchild Sanelly, Joey Rasdien, Papa Penny and Pearl Thusi (Roast Master).

Commenting on his inclusion to the show, Davido said, “I’m such a big fan of Comedy Central, this is going to be a hilarious night. I’m ready, Africa are you ready? This is a Roast so nothing is off limits!”

Okowa Campaign AD

Executive Vice President and Managing Director of Viacom International Media Networks Africa (VIMN Africa), Alex Okosi, added, “At VIMN Africa, we continuously evolve and innovate content to create unique and engaging experiences for our audiences that drive culture. In a continental first, this Comedy Central Roast now transcends boundaries by welcoming Africa’s international star, Davido, to the panel.”

The organisers added that the Comedy Central Roast of AKA in partnership with Showmax, will come to The Teatro at Montecasino, Johannesburg, South Africa on February 21.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: New Discovery! Click Here To See A Miracle Device That Can Cure DIABETES, BLOOD PRESSURE, STROKE, ARTHRITIS, PAINS, OBESITY And 50 Other CHRONIC DISEASES Without Drugs Or Herbs.. Click Here Now To See It

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.