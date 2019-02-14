Davido becomes first Nigerian panelist on American TV series

Related News

Pop star, David Adeleke, popularly called Davido is set to become the first Nigerian panelist on Comedy Central Roast.

Comedy Central Roast is a popular American TV series which features a selected panel, made up of the celebrity’s peers as well as popular comedians, who comically trash the `honoured guest’ both personally and professionally.

Since 2010, Comedy Central affiliates outside the United States including Africa, have occasionally produced their own ‘roasts’.

Previously ‘roasted’ (featured) celebrities include William Shatner, Bruce Willis, Flavor Flav, Pamela Anderson, David Hasselhoff, and Denis Leary.

The organisers noted in a statement that Davido will be joined by other celebrities like Pierre and Moshe, Francois Van Coke, Mark Fish, Nina Hastie, Moonchild Sanelly, Joey Rasdien, Papa Penny and Pearl Thusi (Roast Master).

Commenting on his inclusion to the show, Davido said, “I’m such a big fan of Comedy Central, this is going to be a hilarious night. I’m ready, Africa are you ready? This is a Roast so nothing is off limits!”

Executive Vice President and Managing Director of Viacom International Media Networks Africa (VIMN Africa), Alex Okosi, added, “At VIMN Africa, we continuously evolve and innovate content to create unique and engaging experiences for our audiences that drive culture. In a continental first, this Comedy Central Roast now transcends boundaries by welcoming Africa’s international star, Davido, to the panel.”

The organisers added that the Comedy Central Roast of AKA in partnership with Showmax, will come to The Teatro at Montecasino, Johannesburg, South Africa on February 21.