Elections: Stop joking with people’s lives, Wizkid tells politicians

Nigerian Afro Beat star, Wizkid
Afropop star, Ayo ‘Wizkid’ Balogun, has asked Nigerian politicians to stop joking with people’s lives.

The music star expressed his thoughts on his Snapchat page on Tuesday.

“Politicians stop joking with people’s lives. You are responsible for the lives of millions of people and your decision affects all. Help make Nigeria a better place,” Wizkid wrote.

The singer also advised against voting a candidate “because a paid celebrity endorsed them”.

“Don’t let anybody wen don collect money influence your vote to tell u who’s right or not! Use your head! Vote wisely! I’m for whoever the people vote.

“Vote who you like…vote wisely. If you are old enough to get a PVC, you are old enough to think! Don’t sell your vote…your vote can make a difference! Go out and vote,” the singer added.

Okowa Campaign AD

Wizkid’s comments stirred diverse conversations on social media, with many agreeing with him.

Asides publicly declaring his support for Banky W’s political ambition, Wizkid has never endorsed any political aspirant.

Like Wizkid, Ali Baba, I Go Dye and Funke Akindele have also shared views on the forthcoming presidential elections on social media.

