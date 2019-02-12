Confusion as 2baba apologises to wife on Twitter

Related News

Nigerian pop star, Innocent Idibia, popularly known as 2baba, has apologised to his wife, Annie, for unspecified reasons in a thread on Twitter.

The 43-year-old music singer has since deleted the tweets posted on Monday.

In one of the tweets, he wrote, “I’m sorry to say that I have fucked up so much. I have fucked up as a role model as a father and as a husband. Annie im sorry. I know you tried your best.”

It is not clear if there are cracks in his marriage or if this is just another stunt for his latest single, ‘Baecation’ which features Dbanj. The track was released this past weekend.

2face and Annie have known each other since she was 15-year-old. The lovebirds got married in Dubai in 2012 and they have two children. While 2face has five from other women.

The couple made news headlines in November 2018 after his wife, Annie Idibia, and his first baby mama, Pero Adeniyi, settled their rift.

2face dated Pero in 2005 after an armed robbery attack in his Festac apartment left him and his siblings injured and traumatized. Amidst a very turbulent relationship, Pero gave 2Baba three kids.

This is the second Nigerian celebrity couple story that has broken the Internet over the last 24 hours with a possible marriage crack.

Seyi Law shared a similar post on his Instagram page about parting ways with his wife of seven years.

The comedian would later announce that he pulled the divorce prank to create an online buzz for his European stand-up comedy show which holds in April.