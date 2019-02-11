2019 Grammys: Seun Kuti loses to South African choir

Related News

Seun Kuti, son of late Afrobeat legend, Fela Anikulapo Kuti, lost in his first attempt to win a Grammy award after being nominated in the best world music album category.

Seun, 36, lost to South Africa’s Soweto Gospel Choir who won their third Grammy award, making them the most successful African group in the award’s history.

The choir, who shared the stage with Beyonce at the Global Citizen Festival in December, had previously emerged as Grammy Winners in 2007 and 2008.

The album, ‘Freedom’, which earned them the Grammy, was recorded in June 2018 as part of the group’s tribute to the 100 Years of Mandela celebrations.

It featured a selection of South African struggle songs including their version of Johnny Clegg’s ‘Asimbonanga’. This was released in the United States.

The award ceremony held on Sunday at the Staples Center, Los Angeles, U.S.

Seun who attended the event with his wife, was one of the performers at Grammy, taking the stage at the prelude event ahead of the main ceremony.

Seun’s brother, Femi Kuti, has also bagged four Grammy nominations in the World Music Category.

He got his first nomination in 2003 for the album Fight to Win.

Subsequent nominations came in 2010, 2012 and 2013.

Below is full list of the 2019 Grammy winners

Album of the Year

“Invasion of Privacy” ― Cardi B

“By The Way, I Forgive You” ― Brandi Carlile

“Scorpion” ― Drake

“H.E.R” ― H.E.R.

“Beerbongs & Bentleys” ― Post Malone

“Dirty Computer” ― Janelle Monáe

WINNER: “Golden Hour” ― Kacey Musgraves

“Black Panther: The Album” ― Kendrick Lamar and Various Artists,

Record Of The Year

“I Like It” ― Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin

“The Joke” ― Brandi Carlile

WINNER: “This Is America” ― Childish Gambino

“God’s Plan” ― Drake

“Shallow” ― Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper

“All The Stars” ― Kendrick Lamar and SZA

“Rockstar” ― Post Malone,

“The Middle” ― Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey

Song Of The Year

“All The Stars” ― Kendrick Duckworth, Solána Rowe, Al Shuckburgh, Mark Spears & Anthony Tiffith, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar & SZA)

“Boo’d Up” ― Larrance Dopson, Joelle James, Ella Mai & Dijon McFarlane, songwriters (Ella Mai)

“God’s Plan” ― Aubrey Graham, Daveon Jackson, Brock Korsan, Ron LaTour, Matthew Samuels & Noah Shebib, songwriters (Drake)

“In My Blood” ― Teddy Geiger, Scott Harris, Shawn Mendes & Geoffrey Warburton, songwriters (Shawn Mendes)

“The Joke” ―Brandi Carlile, Dave Cobb, Phil Hanseroth & Tim Hanseroth, songwriters (Brandi Carlile)

“The Middle” ― Sarah Aarons, Jordan K. Johnson, Stefan Johnson, Marcus Lomax, Kyle Trewartha, Michael Trewartha & Anton Zaslavski, songwriters (Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey)

“Shallow” ― Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando & Andrew Wyatt, songwriters (Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper)

WINNER: “This Is America” ― Donald Glover & Ludwig Goransson, songwriters (Childish Gambino)

Best New Artist

Chloe x Halle

Luke Combs

Greta Van Fleet

H.E.R.

WINNER: Dua Lipa

Margo Price

Bebe Rexha

Jorja Smith

Best Pop Solo Performance:

“Colors” — Beck

“Havana (Live)” — Camila Cabello

“God Is A Woman” — Ariana Grande

WINNER: “Joanne (Where Do You Think You’re Goin’?)” — Lady Gaga

“Better Now” — Post Malone

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

“Fall In Line” ― Christina Aguilera Featuring Demi Lovato

“Don’t Go Breaking My Heart” ― Backstreet Boys

″’S Wonderful” ― Tony Bennett & Diana Krall

WINNER: “Shallow” ― Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper

“Girls Like You” ― Maroon 5 Featuring Cardi B

“Say Something” ― Justin Timberlake Featuring Chris Stapleton

“The Middle” ― Zedd, Maren Morris & Grey

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

“Love Is Here To Stay” ― Tony Bennett & Diana Krall

WINNER: “My Way” ― Willie Nelson

“Nat “King” Cole & Me” ― Gregory Porter

“Standards (Deluxe)” ― Seal

“The Music…The Mem’ries…The Magic!” ― Barbra Streisand

Best Pop Vocal Album

“Camila” ― Camila Cabello

“Meaning Of Life” ―Kelly Clarkson

WINNER: “Sweetener” ― Ariana Grande

“Shawn Mendes” ― Shawn Mendes

“Beautiful Trauma” ― P!nk

“Reputation” ― Taylor Swift

Best Dance Recording

“Northern Soul” ― Above & Beyond Featuring Richard Bedford

“Ultimatum” ― Disclosure (Featuring Fatoumata Diawara)

“Losing It” ― Fisher

WINNER: “Electricity” ― Silk City & Dua Lipa Featuring Diplo & Mark Ronson

“Ghost Voices” ― Virtual Self

Best Dance/Electronic Album

“Singularity” ― Jon Hopkins

WINNER: “Woman Worldwide” ― Justice

“Treehouse” ― Sofi Tukker

“Oil Of Every Pearl’s Un-Insides” ― SOPHIE

“Lune Rouge” ― TOKiMONSTA

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album

WINNER: “The Emancipation Procrastination” ― Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah

“Steve Gadd Band” ― Steve Gadd Band

“Modern Lore” ― Julian Lage

“Laid Black” ― Marcus Miller

“Protocol 4” ― Simon Phillips

Best Rock Performance

“Four Out Of Five” ― Arctic Monkeys

WINNER: “When Bad Does Good” ― Chris Cornell

“Made An America” ― THE FEVER 333

“Highway Tune” ― Greta Van Fleet

“Uncomfortable” ― Halestorm

Best Metal Performance

“Condemned To The Gallows” ― Between The Buried And Me

“Honeycomb” ― Deafheaven

WINNER: “Electric Messiah” ― High On Fire

“Betrayer” ― Trivium

“On My Teeth” ― Underoath

Best Rock Song

“Black Smoke Rising” ― Jacob Thomas Kiszka, Joshua Michael Kiszka, Samuel Francis Kiszka & Daniel Robert Wagner, songwriters (Greta Van Fleet)

“Jumpsuit” ― Tyler Joseph, songwriter (Twenty One Pilots)

“MANTRA” ― Jordan Fish, Matthew Kean, Lee Malia, Matthew Nicholls & Oliver Sykes, songwriters (Bring Me The Horizon)

WINNER; “Masseduction” ― Jack Antonoff & Annie Clark, songwriters (St. Vincent)

“Rats” ― Tom Dalgety & A Ghoul Writer, songwriters (Ghost)

Best Rock Album

“Rainier Fog” ― Alice In Chains

“M A N I A” ― Fall Out Boy

“Prequelle” ― Ghost

WINNER: “From The Fires” ― Greta Van Fleet

“Pacific Daydream” ― Weezer

Best Alternative Music Album

“Tranquility Base Hotel + Casino” ― Arctic Monkeys

WINNER: “Colors” ― Beck

“Utopia” ― Björk

“American Utopia” ― David Byrne

“Masseduction” ― St. Vincent

Best R&B Performance

“Long As I Live” ― Toni Braxton

“Summer” ― The Carters

“Y O Y” ― “Lalah Hathaway”

WINNER: “Best Part” ― H.E.R. Featuring Daniel Caesar

“First Began” ― PJ Morton

Best Traditional R&B Performance

WINNER: “Bet Ain’t Worth The Hand” ―Leon Bridges

“Don’t Fall Apart On Me Tonight” ― Bettye LaVette

“Honest” ― MAJOR.

WINNER: “How Deep Is Your Love” ― PJ Morton Featuring Yebba

“Made For Love” ― Charlie Wilson Featuring Lalah Hathaway

Best R&B Song

WINNER: “Boo’d Up” ― Larrance Dopson, Joelle James, Ella Mai & Dijon McFarlane, songwriters (Ella Mai)

“Come Through And Chill” ― Jermaine Cole, Miguel Pimentel & Salaam Remi, songwriters (Miguel Featuring J. Cole & Salaam Remi)

“Feels Like Summer” ― Donald Glover & Ludwig Goransson, songwriters (Childish Gambino)

“Focus” ― Darhyl Camper Jr, H.E.R. & Justin Love, songwriters (H.E.R.)

“Long As I Live” ― Paul Boutin, Toni Braxton & Antonio Dixon, songwriters (Toni Braxton)

Best Urban Contemporary Album

WINNER: “Everything Is Love” ― The Carters

“The Kids Are Alright” ― Chloe x Halle

“Chris Dave And The Drumhedz” ― Chris Dave And The Drumhedz

“War & Leisure” ― Miguel

“Ventriloquism” ― Meshell Ndegeocello

Best R&B Album

“Sex & Cigarettes” ― Toni Braxton

“Good Thing” ― Leon Bridges

“Honestly” ― Lalah Hathaway

WINNER: “H.E.R.” ― H.E.R.

“Gumbo Unplugged (Live)” ― PJ Morton

Best Rap Performance

“Be Careful” ― Cardi B

“Nice For What” ― Drake

WINNER: “King’s Dead” ― Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock, Future & James Blake

WINNER: “Bubblin” ― Anderson .Paak

“Sicko Mode” ― Travis Scott, Drake, Big Hawk & Swae Lee

Best Rap/Sung Performance

“Like I Do” ― Christina Aguilera Featuring Goldlink

“Pretty Little Fears” ― 6lack Featuring J. Cole

WINNER: “This Is America” ― Childish Gambino

“All The Stars” ― Kendrick Lamar & SZA

“Rockstar” ―Post Malone Featuring 21 Savage

Best Rap Song

WINNER: “God’s Plan” ― Aubrey Graham, Daveon Jackson, Brock Korsan, Ron LaTour, Matthew Samuels & Noah Shebib, songwriters (Drake)

“King’s Dead” ― Kendrick Duckworth, Samuel Gloade, James Litherland, Johnny McKinzie, Mark Spears, Travis Walton, Nayvadius Wilburn & Michael Williams II, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock, Future & James Blake)

“Lucky You” ― R. Fraser, G. Lucas, M. Mathers, M. Samuels & J. Sweet, songwriters (Eminem Featuring Joyner Lucas)

“Sicko Mode” ― Khalif Brown, Rogét Chahayed, BryTavious Chambers, Mike Dean, Mirsad Dervic, Kevin Gomringer, Tim Gomringer, Aubrey Graham, John Edward Hawkins, Chauncey Hollis, Jacques Webster, Ozan Yildirim & Cydel Young, songwriters (Travis Scott, Drake, Big Hawk & Swae Lee)

“Win” ― K. Duckworth, A. Hernandez, J. McKinzie, M. Samuels & C. Thompson, songwriters (Jay Rock)

Best Rap Album

WINNER: “Invasion Of Privacy” ― Cardi B

“Swimming” ― Mac Miller

“Victory Lap” ― Nipsey Hussle

“Daytona” ― Pusha T

“Astroworld” ― Travis Scott

Best Country Solo Performance

“Wouldn’t It Be Great?” ― Loretta Lynn

“Mona Lisas And Mad Hatters” ― Maren Morris

WINNER: “Butterflies” ― Kacey Musgraves

“Millionaire” ― Chris Stapleton

“Parallel Line” ― Keith Urban

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

“Shoot Me Straight” ― Brothers Osborne

WINNER: “Tequila” ― Dan + Shay

“When Someone Stops Loving You” ― Little Big Town

“Dear Hate” ― Maren Morris Featuring Vince Gill

“Meant To Be” ― Bebe Rexha & Florida Georgia Line

Best Country Song

“Break Up In The End” ― Jessie Jo Dillon, Chase McGill & Jon Nite, songwriters (Cole Swindell)

“Dear Hate” ― Tom Douglas, David Hodges & Maren Morris, songwriters (Maren Morris Featuring Vince Gill)

“I Lived It” ― Rhett Akins, Ross Copperman, Ashley Gorley & Ben Hayslip, songwriters (Blake Shelton)

WINNER: “Space Cowboy” ― Luke Laird, Shane McAnally & Kacey Musgraves, songwriters (Kacey Musgraves)

“Tequila” ― Nicolle Galyon, Jordan Reynolds & Dan Smyers, songwriters (Dan + Shay)

“When Someone Stops Loving You” ― Hillary Lindsey, Chase McGill & Lori McKenna, songwriters (Little Big Town)

Best Country Album

“Unapologetically” ― Kelsea Ballerini

“Port Saint Joe” ―Brothers Osborne

“Girl Going Nowhere” ― Ashley McBryde

WINNER: “Golden Hour” ― Kacey Musgraves

“From A Room: Volume 2” ― Chris Stapleton

Best New Age Album

“Hiraeth,” Lisa Gerrard & David Kuckhemann

“Beloved,” Snatam Kaur

WINNER: “Opium Moon,” Opium Moon

“Molecules of Motion,” Steve Roach

“Moku Maluhia” – Peaceful Island, Jim Kimo West

Best Improvised Jazz Solo

“Some of That Sunshine,” Regina Carter

WINNER: “Don’t Fence Me In,” John Daversa

“We See,” Fred Hersch

“De-Dah,” Brad Mehldau

“Cadenas,” Miguel Zenón

Best Jazz Vocal Album

“My Mood Is You,” Freddy Cole

”The Questions,” Kurt Elling

”The Subject Tonight Is Love,” Kate Mcgarry with Keith Ganz & Gary Versace

”If You Really Want,” Raul Midón with The Metropole Orkest conducted by Vince Mendoza

WINNER: ”The Window,” Cécile Mclorin Salvant

Best Jazz Instrumental Album

“Diamond Cut,” Tia Fuller

“Live in Europe,” Fred Hersch Trio

“Seymour Reads the Constitution!,” Brad Mehldau Trio

“Still Dreaming,” Joshua Redman, Ron Miles, Scott Colley & Brian Blade

WINNER: “Emanon,” The Wayne Shorter Quartet

Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album

“All About That Basie,” The Count Basie Orchestra directed by Scotty Barnhart

WINNER: “American Dreamers: Voices of Hope, Music of Freedom,” John Daversa Big Band featuring DACA Artists

“Presence,” Orrin Evans and the Captain Black Big Band

“All Can Work,” John Hollenbeck Large Ensemble

“Barefoot Dances and Other Visions,” Jim Mcneely & The Frankfurt Radio Big Band

Best Latin Jazz Album

“Heart of Brazil, Eddie Daniels

WINNER: “Back to the Sunset,” Dafnis Prieto Big Band

“West Side Story Reimagined,” Bobby Sanabria Multiverse Big Band

“Cinque,” Elio