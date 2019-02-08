Timaya shares new project “Chulo Vibes”

Timaya

Nigerian singer, Enitimi Alfred Odom, widely known as Timaya, has released a new project titled “Chulo Vibes”.

The work which comes five years after his last album, Epiphany (released in 2014) is his seventh studio project.

According to a statement made available to PREMIUM TIMES, “Chulo Vibes” EP is an entertaining mix of rhythms and messages that provide a very enjoyable easy listening experience within nine tracks. Most notable about the compilation is how Timaya stays true to the sound we know and love, an eclectic balance of afrobeat, dancehall and reggae.”

Timaya also spoke about the project.

“Chulo Vibes” is a collection of music that I can say best defines me, my sound and brand. I am all about good energy; love, positive living, being thankful always, and you can hear all this on, not just the EP, but all my songs.”

“Chulo Vibes” has nine tracks, featuring fellow Nigerian singer, Burna Boy, Tanzanian act, Alikiba, and Machel Montano from Trinidad & Tobago.

Okowa Campaign AD

He also worked with producers like Kel P, Chilz and Christringz to put out the work.

Prior to the release of the Extended Play (EP), the 39-year-old shared the lead single off the project titled “Balance”, accompanied by befitting visuals to follow.

In January, he teamed up with Five Star Music lead act, Kcee to share a brand new single titled Erima.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: New Discovery! Click Here To See A Miracle Device That Can Cure DIABETES, BLOOD PRESSURE, STROKE, ARTHRITIS, PAINS, OBESITY And 50 Other CHRONIC DISEASES Without Drugs Or Herbs.. Click Here Now To See It

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.