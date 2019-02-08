Timaya shares new project “Chulo Vibes”

Related News

Nigerian singer, Enitimi Alfred Odom, widely known as Timaya, has released a new project titled “Chulo Vibes”.

The work which comes five years after his last album, Epiphany (released in 2014) is his seventh studio project.

According to a statement made available to PREMIUM TIMES, “Chulo Vibes” EP is an entertaining mix of rhythms and messages that provide a very enjoyable easy listening experience within nine tracks. Most notable about the compilation is how Timaya stays true to the sound we know and love, an eclectic balance of afrobeat, dancehall and reggae.”

Timaya also spoke about the project.

“Chulo Vibes” is a collection of music that I can say best defines me, my sound and brand. I am all about good energy; love, positive living, being thankful always, and you can hear all this on, not just the EP, but all my songs.”

“Chulo Vibes” has nine tracks, featuring fellow Nigerian singer, Burna Boy, Tanzanian act, Alikiba, and Machel Montano from Trinidad & Tobago.

He also worked with producers like Kel P, Chilz and Christringz to put out the work.

Prior to the release of the Extended Play (EP), the 39-year-old shared the lead single off the project titled “Balance”, accompanied by befitting visuals to follow.

In January, he teamed up with Five Star Music lead act, Kcee to share a brand new single titled Erima.