Toronto proclaims February 6 Bob Marley Day

The Mayor of the City of Toronto, John Tory, has proclaimed every February 6 as Bob Marley Day.

Bob Marley was a Jamaican singer and songwriter who created a mix of reggae, rocksteady and ska in his musical compositions.

He died on May 11, 1981 at the age of 36 from skin cancer.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Marley was popularly known for his songs One Love, No Woman No Cry, Redemption Song, Buffalo Soldier, Get Up Stand Up, Is This Love, and a host of others.

The Mayor made a tweet which was accompanied by a photo of the proclamation through his official Twitter handle, @JohnTory.

He wrote, “Proud to proclaim today Bob Marley Day in the City of Toronto. This Toronto tradition pays tribute to Bob Marley’s legacy of peace, harmony and the unity of humankind.

”His music lives on today and is a guide towards a world united – one love. #BobMarley #BobMarleyDay.”

The official proclamation reads, “WHEREAS each year on February 6, we honor the legacy of Robert (Bob) Nesta Marley. He began his career with the wailers and song became known for his distinctive songwriting and vocal style.

“Marley sang of tolerance and love. He became one of the greatest ambassadors of peace the world has seen. He encouraged us to live in harmony, chronicle our own destiny and stand up to what is right.

“Today, his music lives in and appeals to people of all cultures and guides them towards a world united – One People – One Love.

“Now therefore, I, Mayor John Tory, on behalf of Toronto city council, do hereby proclaim February 6, 2019 as “Bob Marley Day“ in the city of Toronto.“

He also tweeted that “The Toronto Sign will be lit in green, black and yellow today to celebrate Bob Marley Day in the City of Toronto. #BobMarley #BobMarleyDay.”

Fans of the legendary reggae artiste also celebrated him posthumously by recalling some of his famous quotes.

@africanarchives wrote, “On this day in 1945, legendary reggae artiste Bob Marley was born. His legacy and messages of peace and unity still live on.

”One good thing about music, when it hits you, you feel no pain.” —Bob Marley

Rest in Power.

@newtonomito wrote, “The biggest coward of a man is to awaken the love of a woman without the intention of loving her~Bob Marley.”

@janetmachuka_ wrote, “Money is numbers and numbers never end. If it takes money to be happy, your search for happiness will never end.” — Bob Marley.”

@kiarie wrote, “The truth is, everyone is going to hurt you. You just got to find the ones worth suffering for.” – Bob Marley.”

Marley would have been 74 years today.

