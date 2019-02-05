Mariah Carey to hold ‘only German’ concert in Hamburg

Superstar singer Mariah Carey announced dates for her European tour in support of her album “Caution’’ on Tuesday.
But Carey, 48, will only perform one date in Germany, at the Barclaycard Arena of the northern port city of Hamburg on June 2.
Other European concerts are planned in Paris, Barcelona, Bordeaux, and Amsterdam.
“Caution’’ is Carey’s 15th studio album and was released in November.
She is considered to be one of the most successful solo artists in the world with more than 200 million records sold.
She is famous for her five-octave range.
Her number 1 hits include “Fantasy,’’ “Always Be My Baby,’’ “One Sweet Day’’ and “We Belong Together.’’ (dpa/NAN)
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.
Donate
DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP
Now available on
TEXT AD: New Discovery! Click Here To See A Miracle Device That Can Cure DIABETES, BLOOD PRESSURE, STROKE, ARTHRITIS, PAINS, OBESITY And 50 Other CHRONIC DISEASES Without Drugs Or Herbs.. Click Here Now To See It
All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.