Mariah Carey to hold ‘only German’ concert in Hamburg

Superstar singer Mariah Carey announced dates for her European tour in support of her album “Caution’’ on Tuesday.

But Carey, 48, will only perform one date in Germany, at the Barclaycard Arena of the northern port city of Hamburg on June 2.

Other European concerts are planned in Paris, Barcelona, Bordeaux, and Amsterdam.

“Caution’’ is Carey’s 15th studio album and was released in November.

She is considered to be one of the most successful solo artists in the world with more than 200 million records sold.

She is famous for her five-octave range.

Her number 1 hits include “Fantasy,’’ “Always Be My Baby,’’ “One Sweet Day’’ and “We Belong Together.’’ (dpa/NAN)