World Wizkid Day: Fans eulogise music star on Twitter

Related News

Thousands of fans have taken to Twitter to list Wizkid’s achievements under the hashtag #WorldWizkidDay.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that #WorldWizkidDay is the number two trending topic on Twitter at the time of this report with fans eulogising the ‘Ojuelegba’ singer.

The trend started after videos of his interview with a US radio station went viral. The hosts of the show were starstruck and attempted to take photographs with Wizkid while the interview was ongoing.

Following that, more videos of his career milestones flooded the timeline. These included his O2 show, his major interview as an upcoming artist, his iconic visit to a racially diverse London high school and his declaration at Minnesota.

Fans also took the opportunity to share their most iconic Wizkid moments, best songs from the singer and the traits he is most loved for.

@Mistamd001 tweeted, “Till date Ayo still remains the best selling album in Africa. Stfos still remain most stream album outa Africa. #WorldWizkidDay”.

@Itzbassito said, “Wizkid’s SFTOS EP peaked at no 107 on Billboard hot 200 album chart. It’s the third Nigerian album to ever appear on Billboard hot 200 album chart. The other albums to ever appear there are KSA albums. #WorldWizkidDay”.

@ItzKing_noni said, “Do u know that Wizkid is the only African artist that has more than 200 HIT songs, I mean HIT songs not just songs. “HIT” take note of the “HIT” #WorldWizkidDay”.

@IsimaOdeh tweeted, “Chris Martin of Coldplay, a 7-time Grammy Award winner saying watching Wizkid perform is a dream come true, which made him cry. #WorldWizkidDay”.

@Itzbasito wrote, “Wizkid was paid $150,000 for his performance at 2017 GLO CAF awards in Ghana. He only performed for 4mins 55 seconds #WorldWizkidDay”.

The music star is also the first African artist to walk the runway at a Dolce and Gabbana fashion show while his music `Soco’ played at the background.

Wizkid started recording music at age 11 and managed to release a collaborative album with the Glorious Five, a group he and a couple of his church friends formed.

(NAN)