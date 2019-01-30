Yoruba musician, Funmi Aragbaye, loses husband

Related News

A veteran gospel singer, Funmi Aragbaye, has lost her husband, Bola Aragbaye. He was aged 77.

The family in a statement made available by Felix Olasoji said he died on Tuesday at the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan, Oyo State Capital following a brief illness.

The deceased worked at the Nigerian Tribune as a journalist under the supervision of Lateef Jakande, who later became an Executive Governor of Lagos state.

He left Nigerian Tribune in 1967 to join The Sketch Press Limited, where he rose to the position of editor before a former Governor of Ondo State, late Adekunle Ajasin appointed him as his Chief Press Secretary (CPS), in 1981.

The late Aragbaye who marked his 77th birthday on November 10, 2018 will be remembered for his exemplary leadership and philanthropic gestures.

He is survived by his wife, children, grandchildren and family members.