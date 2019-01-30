Mob kills Ugandan DJ for playing ‘boring music’

Ugandan police
Ugandan police used to illustrate the story. [Photo credit: The East African]

A Ugandan Disc Jockey (DJ) identified as Jerry Okirwoth, was reportedly killed by concert-goers for playing ‘boring music’.

The DJ who was killed in a disco hall in Nebbi District, Northern Uganda, was a part time DJ and student at Parombo Secondary School in Uganda.

He was reported to have been killed for failing to play their favourite songs, says an online media platform, Tina Magazine.

Meanwhile, the Nebbi Resident District Commissioner, William Bob Labeja, who confirmed the incident in a press conference blamed the management of the facility who according to him failed to protect the late disc jockey.

“As the head of security in the district, I will no longer allow any disco operators to conduct their businesses in the sub-county and anybody who defies the directive will be prosecuted.

All disco halls in all sub counties must be closed because they are causing insecurity and redundancy among the youth, he said.

In 2014, three Zimbabwean men were charged with murder after assaulting a DJ on Independence Day for playing ‘boring music’.

Elson Samuel Tirivavi, 22, suffered severe head injuries after he was hit with a chair and a bottle in the ensuing fight.

