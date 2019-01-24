New season of MTV Base ‘Celeb Living’ debuts

Paul Okoye of Psquare and NEny B of MTV Base's Celeb Living
A new season of MTV Base’s new show, ‘Celeb Living,’ is back with Nigerian celebrities taking viewers on a tour of their homes.

In the new season which kicked off on Tuesday, Paul Okoye of Psquare fame took the host, Nenny B, on a tour of his lavish Lagos home and studio space.

In an email exchange on Wednesday, the host said the show reveals what it is like to really live like a celebrity.

“The show will give fans a glimpse into the homes, flashy cars, fast cars, off the chain shoes, as well as the vulnerable sides of everyone’s favourite A-list celebs,” Nenny B said.

“The show is the only place where you can get a tour of your favourite Nigerian celeb’s guarded home.”

He also added that MTV Base VJ, Dada Boy Ehiz, would also take viewers on a tour of popular musician, L.A.X.’s breathtaking house.

“The ‘Rasaking’ singer (L.A.X) showed off his beautiful car as well as other cool spots in his home as he engaged in conversations with Ehiz. The boys also have an intense video game session and you’ll never guess who emerged victoriously,” he noted

The host also added that he visited the home of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Jimi Agbaje, on an episode which will be shown in February 5.

“Mr Agbaje and his wife took us on the grand tour of their luxurious living space and answered a question or two about his plans for Lagos,” he said.

Other Nigerian celebrities who have been featured on the show so far include Praiz, Timaya, Peter Okoye and Reminisce.

Celeb Living is fashioned after MTV Cribs (also known as Cribs) a documentary that features tours of the houses and mansions of celebrities in the U.S.

Watch the exciting teaser here and catch the show on MTV Base DSTV channel 322.

