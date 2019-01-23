Suicide: Family of late Nigeria’s DJ XGee breaks silence

Related News

The family of a Lagos-based disc jockey, DJ XGee, who allegedly died by suicide on January 2 have released a statement.

DJ XGee, real name Seun Omogaji, died shortly after he wrote a disturbing note on Instagram.

His family, however, shut down viral reports surrounding his death in a statement released on Wednesday.

The statement read, “Our attention has been drawn to several publications based on false insinuations and accusations following the demise of our beloved son, Oluwaseun Omogaji of blessed memory.

“Whilst we sincerely appreciate the concern, love and support shown through this very difficult period, we categorically state that our son, Oluwaseun of blessed memory was happily married to his wife, Omobolanle Omogaji and up to the time of his demise, their union was not estranged as wrongly purported.

“We hereby appeal to the general public to respect the memory of our late son Oluwaseun Omogaji and the privacy of his widowed wife, children and family he has left behind to grieve and to heal. We thank you again for your support.”

The deceased who wedded in 2013 became popular while understudying famous DJ Jimmy Jatt.

He performed at Wande Coal’s concert as well as Basket Mouth’s Lords of the Rib Comedy Festival in October 2018