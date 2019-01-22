Singer Niniola buys JAMB forms for 30 students

Related News

Popular Nigerian singer, Niniola Apata, has purchased the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) forms for 30 students.

She said the gesture which is being carried out under her foundation “Adopt A Child’s Education,” was part of her giving back to the society

Niniola, an elder sister to Singer Tenientertainer, launched “Adopt A Child’s Education” foundation in July 2018.

She took to her Instagram page @officialniniola on to announce that her foundation and she have successfully gotten JAMB forms for 30 Students.

She wrote; “I promise to do more and walk in my late Dad’s shoes…”

Niniola said the foundation `is her own way of stepping into her late father’s shoes, a man who was known for his advocacy for standard education for every child’

The singer and songwriter rose to stardom after finishing as the third runner-up in the sixth season of Project Fame West Africa and became more popular with her songs, “Ibadi” and “Maradonna”.

Niniola was also nominated for “Best New Act” in 2018 BET Awards. (NAN)