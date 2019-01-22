Singer Niniola buys JAMB forms for 30 students

Niniola
Niniola

Popular Nigerian singer, Niniola Apata, has purchased the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) forms for 30 students.

She said the gesture which is being carried out under her foundation “Adopt A Child’s Education,” was part of her giving back to the society

Niniola, an elder sister to Singer Tenientertainer, launched “Adopt A Child’s Education” foundation in July 2018.

She took to her Instagram page @officialniniola on to announce that her foundation and she have successfully gotten JAMB forms for 30 Students.

She wrote; “I promise to do more and walk in my late Dad’s shoes…”

Niniola said the foundation `is her own way of stepping into her late father’s shoes, a man who was known for his advocacy for standard education for every child’

The singer and songwriter rose to stardom after finishing as the third runner-up in the sixth season of Project Fame West Africa and became more popular with her songs, “Ibadi” and “Maradonna”.

Niniola was also nominated for “Best New Act” in 2018 BET Awards. (NAN)

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: New Discovery! Click Here To See A Miracle Device That Can Cure DIABETES, BLOOD PRESSURE, STROKE, ARTHRITIS, PAINS, OBESITY And 50 Other CHRONIC DISEASES Without Drugs Or Herbs.. Click Here Now To See It

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.