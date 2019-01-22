It’s a shame having Buhari as president – Eedris Abdulkareem

Related News

Ace Nigerian rapper, Eedris Abdulkareem, on Monday, reacted to former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s outburst against President Muhammadu Buhari and his government.

He said he believes Nigeria deserves a better leader than Mr Buhari.

The ‘Jagajaga’ crooner took to Instagram to speak about a number of national issues, especially Mr Obasanjo’s role in Mr Buhari’s accession to power in 2015.

“It’s now clear that Obasanjo made a grave mistake by asking Nigeria to vote for Buhari in 2015. Take it or leave it. Leopard can never change its skin,” he wrote.

According to him, Nigeria is not for sale and citizens should resist any attempt by the “old brigade” of politicians in the country to return to power in 2019.

Posting a photograph of Mr Obasanjo, the controversial rapper wrote on his Instagram page, “A word is enough for the wise Nigerians. Only Nigerians will stop few in our midst that use our dear country like a football pitch and playing on our intelligence with few dollars.

“Please, show respect to yourself and meditate over this. Nigeria is not for sale, please. Turn your back against these bad politicians and show them that Nigeria is not for sale.

In a separate post, the 44-year-old rapper said, “Anybody still defending Buhari and APC should be counted as sycophant who wants to take advantage of Buhari’s current mugu to make their own money.”

“It’s a shame to have somebody as Buhari as a president. How can only Buhari stand as the most sincere person among all the APC members? It’s unbelievable!”

“It’s a total calamity in the eyes of the world, especially the educated community. Naija people please for the sake of our country ditch Buhari for the young and educated presidential candidates like Kingsley Moghalu, Gbenga Olawepo Hashim, Fela Durotoye, Oby Ezekwesili and Sowore when they emerge as one. I repeat, when they emerge as one .Thank you.”

Eedris, a former Kennis Music artiste, first took a swipe at Mr Obasanjo in 2004 when he released a song titled ‘Nigeria Jaga Jaga’.

Mr Obasanjo would later react to the rapper’s song/lyrics eight years later at a forum organised by Nigeria Leadership Initiative (NLI) in 2012.

He said the rapper’s hit track does not portray Nigeria in a good light. Almost immediately, Eedris hit Twitter, where he replied the former president’s statement.

In June 2018, the controversial rapper 7dropped another track titled ‘Letter to Obasanjo’, wherein he claimed the ex-president was the ‘’problem of Nigeria.’

In the song produced by Mr Lekki, Eedris accused Mr Obasanjo of corruption and killing the people of Odi.

Fifteen years after, the social conscious rapper announced that he the release of Nigeria Jaga Jaga (Part 2) on Monday.