Adekunle Gold, Simi chronicle love story in new song ‘Promise’

Adekunle Gold and Simi
Adekunle Gold and Simi

Music stars and celebrity couple, Adekunle Gold and Simisola Ogunleye aka Simi, have released a new song ‘Promise’ chronicling their love story.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Adekunle Gold announced the song and video release on Thursday amidst the anticipation of their joint album.

The afro-alternative song contains lyrics of the duo speaking of their love for each other and promising to stick together for eternity; and was accompanied by an equally affectionate video.

The video featured Simi and Adekunle Gold, who recently had a private wedding with 300 guests, in full romantic mood and contains snippets from their beach-themed wedding.

In a note accompanying the song, Adekunle Gold thanked fans for their well wishes and explained their reasons for having a private off-media wedding.

He said, “Earlier in 2018, I asked my girl of 5 years to be my wife. Knowing all my imperfections and shortcomings, she said yes!

“This January, before God and our family, we vowed to do this thing called life together. To be honest, it’s easy to get lost in the limelight.

“So we definitely have a slightly obsessive desire for a private life that belongs to just us. We planned on sharing a little bit of the beginning of our forever with you.

“Thankfully, my team got Kudus to capture some of these moments for you. I see all your beautiful wishes for me and mine.

“I want to thank you and I hope our union brings more magic. Here’s your first look. Promise,” Adekunle said.

The newlyweds are known for working on each other’s projects, including providing back-ups vocals. Their joint songs include fan-favourite, ‘No Forget’.

(NAN)

Advertisements

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: New Discovery! Click Here To See A Miracle Device That Can Cure DIABETES, BLOOD PRESSURE, STROKE, ARTHRITIS, PAINS, OBESITY And 50 Other CHRONIC DISEASES Without Drugs Or Herbs.. Click Here Now To See It

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.