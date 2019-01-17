Rapper Eedris Abdulkareem gives ‘farewell message’ to retired IGP Idris

Related News

Barely 48 hours after the former Inspector General of Police (IGP), Ibrahim Idris, bowed out of the service, controversial rapper, Eedris Abdulkareem, on Wednesday gave a farewell message to him.

The `One Leg up’ and `Jagajaga’ crooner took to his Instagram handle @abdulkareemeedris on Wednesday to give a farewell message to the former IGP.

“Former IGP Idris Ibrahim, I personally welcome you to another phase of life!

“I congratulate you as you join the class of Retired Public Office Holders (RPOH), If you did well as the Police Boss, may goodness follow you.

“But if you did bad because you were acting on instruction, causing untold hardship to innocent citizens, may your retirement be as miserable as the lives of those you made miserable,’’ he wrote.

However, some of his followers on Instagram reacted to the former Kennis Music and now La Kreem Music artist’s farewell message to the ex-IGP.

@peroski1 wrote, “@abdulkareemeedris, you are a real man, a fearless citizen.

“I know life is turn by turn, when you were at the peak of your career, you spoke against injustice and fought against the lion himself.

“May God give you a louder voice to fight against evil men in the country,’’ he wrote.

@dd2ade_aa88 wrote; “A diligent patriotic citizen, Eedris keep speaking for the people, You are a man of core values.’’

@oshonubidayo said “You have said it all, God bless your home and everybody around you boss.’’

@simply_lyon08, another follower of the Kano born, but Lagos brought up rapper said; “The only Artist that says the truth and fights for the masses after Baba Fela, without looking for any monetary gain.

“May Almighty Allah continue to bless you with wisdom and lengthen your life span for the masses,’’ he wrote.

Also, @onyil_Anambra wrote; “Egbon (brother) you will always have my respect, twale baba, God bless you for speaking up for the people.’’

Another follower, @shedracksplus wrote; “Best write up SENIOR MAN!!! AMEN.’’(NAN)